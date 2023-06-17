KARACHI: The following transactions member to member subsequently reported on Friday (June 16, 2023).

================================================================================================================= MEMBERS HAVE SUBSEQUENTLY REPORTED THE FOLLOWING TRANSACTIONS MEMBER TO MEMBER ================================================================================================================= As on: 16-06-2023 ================================================================================================================= Member Name Member Name Company Turnover Rates Buyer Seller of Shares ================================================================================================================= BMA Capital MRA Securities Matco Foods Ltd 600,000 29.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 600,000 29.50 Sherman Sec. Amer Securities Shell Pakistan 500,000 106.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500,000 106.00 ================================================================================================================= Total Turnover 1,100,000 =================================================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023