KARACHI: The following transactions member to member subsequently reported on Friday (June 16, 2023).
=================================================================================================================
MEMBERS HAVE SUBSEQUENTLY REPORTED THE FOLLOWING TRANSACTIONS MEMBER TO MEMBER
=================================================================================================================
As on: 16-06-2023
=================================================================================================================
Member Name Member Name Company Turnover Rates
Buyer Seller of Shares
=================================================================================================================
BMA Capital MRA Securities Matco Foods Ltd 600,000 29.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 600,000 29.50
Sherman Sec. Amer Securities Shell Pakistan 500,000 106.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500,000 106.00
=================================================================================================================
Total Turnover 1,100,000
=================================================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments