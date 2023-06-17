KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (June 16, 2023).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
182,500,929 121,424,890 4,415,144,752 2,907,417,308
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 433,657,382 (584,063,978) (150,406,596)
Local Individuals 3,621,598,200 (3,486,945,365) 134,652,835
Local Corporates 1,894,158,039 (1,878,404,277) 15,753,761
===============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
