NATO meeting fails to approve first defence plans since Cold War

Reuters Published 16 Jun, 2023 06:42pm

BRUSSELS: NATO defence ministers meeting in Brussels have failed to reach agreement over the alliance’s first defence plans since the end of the Cold War, two officials told Reuters on Friday.

“While regional plans were not formally endorsed today, we anticipate these plans will be part of a series of deliverables for the Vilnius Summit in July,” a senior U.S. official said.

NATO allies must arm Ukraine for offensive: Stoltenberg

A NATO diplomat said Turkiye had blocked the decision over the wording of geographical locations, also with regard to Cyprus.

The diplomat added that there was still opportunity to find a solution before the NATO summit mid-July in Vilnius.

