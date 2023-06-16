AVN 47.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.65%)
BAFL 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.69%)
BOP 3.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.26%)
DFML 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
DGKC 50.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
EPCL 41.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.02%)
FCCL 12.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.07%)
FFL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.85%)
FLYNG 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
GGL 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.88%)
HUBC 66.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.91%)
HUMNL 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.53%)
KAPCO 21.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.37%)
KEL 1.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-6.29%)
LOTCHEM 27.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.04%)
MLCF 28.27 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.47%)
NETSOL 77.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.99%)
OGDC 76.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.39%)
PAEL 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.85%)
PIBTL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
PPL 58.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.53%)
PRL 14.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.91%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.9%)
SNGP 41.89 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.67%)
TELE 6.86 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
TPLP 13.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.81%)
TRG 94.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.68%)
UNITY 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.96%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,077 Decreased By -20 (-0.49%)
BR30 14,010 Decreased By -85.2 (-0.6%)
KSE100 41,301 Decreased By -67.9 (-0.16%)
KSE30 14,541 Decreased By -50.3 (-0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Global LNG: Asian spot LNG prices rise to at 3-month high tracking European prices

Reuters Published 16 Jun, 2023 06:37pm

LONDON: Asian spot liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices reversed their multi-week downward trend and rose to a three-month high this week, tracking European gas gains and as high temperatures in north-east Asia increased cooling demand.

The average LNG price for August delivery into north-east Asia jumped by 50% from the previous week to $13.50 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), its highest level since mid-March, industry sources estimated.

“Volatility set in mid-week with news of (Norwegian) outages which caused a rally in European prices and naturally Asian prices followed suit,” said Toby Copson, global head of trading at Trident LNG.

“While spot offers might reflect that, demand still isn’t there and we will see other players turn away until congruence on demand,” he added.

Ryhana Rasidi, LNG analyst at data analytics firm Kpler, said that despite the increase, Asian prices are at a discount to European gas prices, which has seen prompt loading cargoes from the United States point back towards Europe.

Global LNG: Asian spot prices flat on limited demand, ample spot supplies

In Europe, gas prices at the Dutch TTF hub turned bullish this week, after hitting a two-year low at the start of June, on reiterated plans to close production at the Dutch Groningen gas field in October, and ongoing maintenance at the Norwegian Troll and Oseberg gas fields, which followed an extension to an outage at the Nyhamna gas processing plant.

“It is almost like seeing a re-run of last year, when spiking European prices would feed into higher Asian prices. Thursday’s news about the closure of Groningen was not unexpected but appeared to feed into a mood and probably reflected an element of short-covering in European gas markets,” said Robert Songer, LNG analyst at data intelligence firm ICIS.

S&P assessed its daily north-west Europe LNG Marker (NWM) price benchmark for cargoes delivered in July on an ex-ship (DES) basis at $12.755/mmBtu on June 15, a $0.343/mmBtu discount to the July gas price at the Dutch gas TTF hub, according to Allen Reed, managing editor of Atlantic LNG.

Meanwhile, Argus assessed the north-west Europe DES price at $12.40/mmBtu while Spark Commodities estimated the price at $12.543/mmBtu.

Spot LNG freight jumped this week as vessel availability starts to tighten ahead of the winter, with Atlantic spot rates touching a new high since January at $60,500/day on Friday, and Pacific rates rising to $54,750/day, said Henry Bennett, global head of pricing at Spark Commodities.

LNG LNG prices global LNG price Global LNG

Comments

1000 characters

Global LNG: Asian spot LNG prices rise to at 3-month high tracking European prices

Biparjoy’s intensity decreases, exams to resume in Karachi from June 17

Rupee improves, settles at 287.19 against US dollar

Oil heads for weekly gain as supply cuts balance demand concerns

Eyeing at least 41% stake: Hascol gives go-ahead to Taj Gasoline for due diligence

Senate passes bill allowing ECP to unilaterally announce election dates

SC will welcome remedies against Article 184(3): CJP Bandial

Former principal secretary to PM Azam Khan ‘goes missing’

Putin thanks UAE president for Ukraine help, hails growing economic ties

Bank of England set to raise rates to 4.75% as inflation slow to fall

Indian minister’s home set ablaze in violence-hit Manipur state

Read more stories