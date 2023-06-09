AVN 51.24 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (4.44%)
BAFL 28.67 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.42%)
BOP 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
CNERGY 3.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
DGKC 52.60 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.19%)
EPCL 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.69%)
FCCL 12.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
FFL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.65%)
FLYNG 5.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
HUBC 68.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.23%)
HUMNL 5.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
KEL 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.55%)
LOTCHEM 29.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.08%)
MLCF 28.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 81.35 Increased By ▲ 4.45 (5.79%)
OGDC 79.90 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.91%)
PAEL 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.93%)
PIBTL 4.31 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.38%)
PPL 61.65 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.92%)
PRL 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.77%)
SNGP 42.98 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.13%)
TELE 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.69%)
TPLP 13.21 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.45%)
TRG 99.00 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (2.99%)
UNITY 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.12%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 4,190 Increased By 29.8 (0.72%)
BR30 14,589 Increased By 182.3 (1.27%)
KSE100 41,904 Increased By 217.8 (0.52%)
KSE30 14,804 Increased By 61.5 (0.42%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Global LNG: Asian spot prices flat on limited demand, ample spot supplies

Reuters Published 09 Jun, 2023 05:27pm
Follow us

SINGAPORE: Asian spot liquefied natural gas (LNG) remained flat this week at a two-year low, as ample spot supplies and limited buying activity kept prices steady in a range.

The average LNG price for July delivery into north-east Asia was at $9 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), the lowest since May 2021, industry sources estimated.

While the low prices and summer restocking activity have prompted some buying by users in Asia and Europe, Asia spot LNG prices are still hovering at current levels as “fundamentals are stable”, said Hengky, senior LNG analyst at Refinitiv.

“(There are) ample prompt supplies, healthy storage levels in Europe. Weak downstream demand in some Asian markets is also limiting spot buying. Coal is still more economical than LNG.”

Key LNG importer China, for example, is not expected to increase spot cargo uptake despite an ongoing heatwave boosting power demand, as tepid industrial demand and high coal inventories limit imports.

While Asian prices have been rangebound most of the week, buying activity by tier-two Chinese importers have kept rates from falling, said Toby Copson, global head of trading at Trident LNG, referring to non-state owned Chinese importers.

Global LNG: Asian spot LNG prices slip for sixth straight week

“South Asia and India is where the demand is right now and Asia is holding the premium over Europe. Weather remains the catalyst with heatwaves pushing cooling demand and utilities seeking coverage.”

While there has been several LNG carriers leaving U.S. terminals this week for Asia instead of Europe, some northeast Asian demand that emerged in recent weeks is price-sensitive and may not hold if Europe competes for spot Atlantic supply, said Samuel Good, head of LNG pricing at commodity pricing agency Argus.

“This is particularly the case in China, for which traders are expecting ample coal and hydroelectric stocks ahead of the peak summer power demand period in the third quarter.”

In Europe, S&P Global Commodity Insights assessed its daily north-west Europe LNG Marker (NWM) price benchmark for cargoes delivered in July on an ex-ship (DES) basis at $8.090/mmBtu on June 8, a $0.45/mmBtu discount to the July gas price at the Dutch gas TTF hub, according to Allen Reed, managing editor of Atlantic LNG.

“The market has remained near multi-year lows alongside weakness in the Asia market. Both have seen strong supply met by tepid buying demand with one European-based trader joking they are in competition to see which can be the weakest,” he said.

Argus assessed the NWE DES price at $8.05/mmBtu on June 8.

Europe’s gas prices mostly rose on Friday as Norwegian gas field outages were extended and lower wind output is forecast for the coming week.

Norway’s Equinor also postponed the restart of production at its Arctic LNG plant in Hammerfest by one week to June 14.

Meanwhile, spot LNG freight rates gained this week, with Atlantic spot rates rising to $50,500/day on Friday, their highest levels since March, said Edward Armitage, analyst at Spark Commodities.

“This comes amid an open arbitrage to Asia, with netback forward curves pricing in U.S. cargoes more profitable to Asia than northwest Europe for the remainder of the summer,” he said, adding that Pacific rates also rose to $50,500/day.

LNG LNG export global LNG price Global LNG

Comments

1000 characters

Global LNG: Asian spot prices flat on limited demand, ample spot supplies

As budget announcement nears, here are some proposals that could affect you

How experts view the upcoming budget announcement

Federal cabinet meeting approves Budget 2023-24

Cyclone Biparjoy: Climate minister says conditions supporting system may intensify

Migrants in UAE, including Pakistanis, turn to crypto to send remittances home

Ali Muhammad Khan re-arrested in Mardan shortly after being discharged from vandalism case

Kremlin says US can’t tell Saudi Arabia what to do on oil policy

Britain sets price floor on oil and gas windfall tax

Trump faces federal charges in classified documents case, adding to legal woes

Chinese investors flock to Riyadh conference seeking new markets, capital

Read more stories