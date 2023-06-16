Sri Lankan shares end lower hurt by industrials and consumer discretionary
Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Friday, dragged by industrials and consumer discretionary stocks.
The CSE All Share index settled down 0.33% at 9,248.56, snapping six straight sessions of gains.
For the week, the index rose 4.88% marking three straight weeks of gains.
On the CSE All Share index, Expolanka Holdings Plc and Vallibel One Plc were the top losers, falling 0.9% and 3.3%, respectively.
Sri Lankan shares end higher aided by consumer discretionary, staples; Q1 GDP contracts
Trading volume fell to 55.4 million shares from 97.2 million shares in the previous session.
The equity market’s turnover fell to 1.88 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($6.14 million) from 2.85 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.
Foreign investors bought stocks worth 223.4 million rupees on a net basis, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 1.83 billion rupees, the data showed.
Comments