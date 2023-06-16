AVN 47.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.61%)
Sri Lankan shares end lower hurt by industrials and consumer discretionary

Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Friday, dragged by industrials and consumer discretionary stocks. The CSE All...
Reuters Published 16 Jun, 2023 04:59pm
<p>Photo: Reuters</p>

Photo: Reuters

Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Friday, dragged by industrials and consumer discretionary stocks.

The CSE All Share index settled down 0.33% at 9,248.56, snapping six straight sessions of gains.

For the week, the index rose 4.88% marking three straight weeks of gains.

On the CSE All Share index, Expolanka Holdings Plc and Vallibel One Plc were the top losers, falling 0.9% and 3.3%, respectively.

Sri Lankan shares end higher aided by consumer discretionary, staples; Q1 GDP contracts

Trading volume fell to 55.4 million shares from 97.2 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover fell to 1.88 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($6.14 million) from 2.85 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors bought stocks worth 223.4 million rupees on a net basis, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 1.83 billion rupees, the data showed.

