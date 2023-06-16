AVN 47.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.63%)
BAFL 29.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.56%)
CNERGY 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.97%)
DFML 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.91%)
DGKC 51.50 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.02%)
EPCL 41.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.38%)
FCCL 12.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.74%)
FFL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
FLYNG 5.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.98%)
HUBC 67.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.3%)
HUMNL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.21%)
KAPCO 21.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
KEL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.86%)
LOTCHEM 27.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.11%)
MLCF 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.86%)
NETSOL 77.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.64%)
OGDC 76.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.66%)
PAEL 9.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
PIBTL 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
PPL 59.50 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.17%)
PRL 14.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.95%)
SNGP 41.52 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.78%)
TELE 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
TPLP 13.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.23%)
TRG 94.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.53%)
UNITY 14.71 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.68%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,096 Decreased By -0.4 (-0.01%)
BR30 14,127 Increased By 31.4 (0.22%)
KSE100 41,474 Increased By 105.2 (0.25%)
KSE30 14,614 Increased By 22.8 (0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US does not expect breakthrough in China ties from Blinken visit: Sullivan

Reuters Published 16 Jun, 2023 11:08am

TOKYO: The US does not expect any breakthrough in China ties during a visit there by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and a more significant diplomatic event for the US will be a visit to Washington by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi next week, said President Joe Biden’s national security adviser.

Blinken on his visit to China would explain US policy as the US pursues “vigorous diplomacy” to manage tension between the world’s two biggest economies, Jake Sullivan said at a briefing in Tokyo, where he was meeting counterparts from Japan, South Korea and the Philippines.

Blinken to seek to ‘responsibly manage’ tense ties on rare China trip

Blinken will travel to Beijing on June 18 and 19, and Modi will be in Washington on June 22.

Narendra Modi Joe Biden Philippines Antony Blinken Jake Sullivan US policy

Comments

1000 characters

US does not expect breakthrough in China ties from Blinken visit: Sullivan

Intra-day update: rupee inches lower against US dollar

Biparjoy’s intensity decreases, to further weaken in evening: NDMA

Dar says IMF still procrastinating

Sale of Passco’s damaged wheat: ECC directs ministry to resolve issue

Cigarettes, juices: FED reduction likely

Pakistan, Azerbaijan agree to enhance trade & energy cooperation

Cyclone likely to unleash widespread rains in Sindh

Evacuation of 82,000 people completed

Gales lash India, Pakistan

Power distribution grids: GIZ sending team to conduct digitalization, decarbonisation

Read more stories