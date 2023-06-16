AVN 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-2.28%)
Senate panel’s meeting: Proceedings marred by chairman’s ‘irascible’ comments

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 16 Jun, 2023 06:27am

ISLAMABAD: The proceedings of Senate Standing Committee on Power, Thursday were marred after irascible comments by committee’s chief against the officials of National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC).

According to the agenda, the committee headed by Senator Saifullah Abro was scheduled to discuss the construction of 765 kV double circuit transmission line from Dasu Hydropower Station to Mansehra to Islamabad, including grid station along with complete tendering process till date and work orders, completion certificates and other experience certificate of the companies who participated in bidding process for hiring of consultant and contractor.

The committee’s chairman was of the considered opinion that both contracts of Dasu Transmission Line, ie, hiring of consultants and contractors were tailor-made to favour German Firm M/s GOPA, and Chinese firm M/s Sinohydro respectively. However, NTDC argued that both contracts were awarded in a transparent manner and in line with guidelines of World Bank which is extending financing of $ 900 million.

‘Faulty’ contract of 765kV Dasu transmission line: Senate panel grills senior officials of NTDC

At the absence of Secretary, and Additional Secretary - NTDC officials who are in Sindh to deal with emergency situation due to expected threat of cyclone Biparjoy - Chairman Standing Committee sarcastically remarked that Minister for Power, Khurram Dastgir Khan, was enough to deal with the cyclone so why were other officials dispatched to Sindh.

General Manager (Project Delivery-North), Nisar Akhtar, expressed his inability to provide work orders, completion certificates and other experience certificate of bidding companies and successful companies saying that the NTDC cannot provide such documents due to “confidentiality clause” of the World Bank, which is financing the project.

Chairman Standing Committee also levelled “veiled “charges of corruption on Pakistani officials of the World Bank, saying “certainly he will also be a Pakistani and under the influence of “Baba Quaid-e-Azam” a term used for bribery/corruption.

“I will meet DG FIA and get documents that are not ready to be handed over as you connive with the contractors. I will also write to FIA to take the concerned officials to task as the NAB is no more effective after amendments in the NAB law,” Senator Abro said in a threatening tone to NTDC officials.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

