Agriculture sector: Treasury calls for introducing more incentives

ISLAMABAD: The treasury lawmakers in the National Assembly on Thursday called for introducing more incentives in the 2023-24 budget to revive the agriculture sector in the country to ensure food security and become self-sufficient in agricultural products.

Taking part in the debate on budget 2023-24, they stressed the need for robust incentives and comprehensive development strategies in the agriculture sector in the budget.

Khurshid Junejo of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) said that safeguarding agriculture from the adverse effects of climate change is a must and it could be possible through the construction of more water reservoirs in the country.

He urged the government to explore global markets for key crops to reduce dependence on international financial institutions.

Jamaluddin of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) applauded the increased budget allocation for social support programmes but expressed concern over the welfare of people in tribal districts.

He called for dedicated measures to address the neglected regions, combat international conspiracies, and provide further relief for the impoverished segments of society.

He stressed the rehabilitation of individuals affected by counter-terrorism operations.

Sabir Qaimkhani of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) expressed disappointment over the lack of consultation with his party during budget formulation and advocated for an interest-free economy.

