Taliban administration officials attend peace forum in Norway

NORWAY: Officials from Afghanistan’s Taliban administration travelled to Norway this week for meetings with civil society and diplomats at a peace forum, the Norwegian foreign minister said on Thursday.

The visit took place amidst a severe humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan following 20 years of war and as many countries have pulled back on aid after orders from the Taliban that stopped many Afghan female humanitarian staff from working.

“Norway invited three civil servant-level individuals working for the Afghan de facto authorities in Kabul to this year’s Oslo Forum. They met Afghan civil society and representatives from other countries to discuss the situation in Afghanistan,” Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt told Reuters. The two-day meeting near Oslo is an annual summit on conflict and peace diplomacy that ended Wednesday.