AVN 47.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.32%)
BAFL 29.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 3.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.19%)
DGKC 51.51 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.04%)
EPCL 42.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.47%)
FCCL 12.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
FFL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.01%)
FLYNG 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.91%)
GGL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.98%)
HUBC 67.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.3%)
HUMNL 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
KAPCO 21.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
KEL 1.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.71%)
LOTCHEM 28.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.54%)
MLCF 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.76%)
NETSOL 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.26%)
OGDC 77.15 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.11%)
PAEL 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
PIBTL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.47%)
PPL 59.42 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.04%)
PRL 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.95%)
SNGP 41.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.09%)
TELE 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
TPLP 13.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.87%)
TRG 94.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.36%)
UNITY 14.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.87%)
BR100 4,111 Increased By 13.9 (0.34%)
BR30 14,164 Increased By 69.1 (0.49%)
KSE100 41,590 Increased By 220.4 (0.53%)
KSE30 14,652 Increased By 60.2 (0.41%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold survives Fed scare to move up on dollar, yields weakness

Reuters Published 16 Jun, 2023 07:15am

NEW YORK: Gold bounced back from a three-month low on Thursday as the dollar and bond yields moved lower after US economic data, offering investors respite from a ‘hawkish pause’ on interest rates by the Federal Reserve.

Spot gold gained 0.7% to $1,957.40 per ounce by 11:45 a.m. EDT (15:45 GMT) after having hit its lowest since March 17. US gold futures rose 0.1% to $1,969.90. US initial jobless claims were unchanged at 262,000 for last week, while separate data showed industrial output dropped 0.2% in May, missing expectations for a 0.1% increase.

The dollar index slid 0.7% to a one-month low, while 10-year Treasury yields slipped, supporting demand for buck-priced, zero-interest-bearing bullion.

Gold Gold Prices US dollar Fed interest rates US gold price gold spot rate

Comments

1000 characters

Gold survives Fed scare to move up on dollar, yields weakness

Dar says IMF still procrastinating

Sale of Passco’s damaged wheat: ECC directs ministry to resolve issue

Cigarettes, juices: FED reduction likely

Pakistan, Azerbaijan agree to enhance trade & energy cooperation

Cyclone likely to unleash widespread rains in Sindh

Evacuation of 82,000 people completed

Gales lash India, Pakistan

Power distribution grids: GIZ sending team to conduct digitalization, decarbonisation

Senate panel’s meeting: Proceedings marred by chairman’s ‘irascible’ comments

FO defends procurement of crude oil from Russia

Read more stories