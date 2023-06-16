AVN 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-2.28%)
BAFL 29.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.45%)
BOP 3.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.52%)
DFML 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-3.86%)
DGKC 50.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.9%)
EPCL 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.27%)
FCCL 12.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.74%)
FFL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.01%)
FLYNG 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.91%)
GGL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.46%)
HUBC 66.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.45%)
HUMNL 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
KAPCO 21.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.46%)
KEL 1.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.23%)
LOTCHEM 27.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.24%)
MLCF 27.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.97%)
NETSOL 78.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-2.4%)
OGDC 76.37 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.47%)
PAEL 9.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.78%)
PIBTL 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.47%)
PPL 58.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.98%)
PRL 14.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.74%)
TELE 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.73%)
TPLP 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.88%)
TRG 94.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.25%)
UNITY 14.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.79%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,097 Decreased By -34.7 (-0.84%)
BR30 14,095 Decreased By -169.2 (-1.19%)
KSE100 41,369 Decreased By -145.3 (-0.35%)
KSE30 14,591 Decreased By -61.6 (-0.42%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Airport Security Force: Senate body endorses number of anomalies

Recorder Report Published 16 Jun, 2023 06:27am

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the Senate Committee on Delegated Legislation, on Thursday, endorsed a number of anomalies pointed at Airport Security Force and ensured to rectify and amend the rules, accordingly.

The committee meeting was held under the chairmanship of Senator Mian Raza Rabbani.

The committee adopted reports of the sub-Committees and analysed sub-ordinate legislation of the attached departments of the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training that included the Federal College of Education, the Federal Directorate of Education and the Inter-Board Committee.

After detailed deliberations, the committee was of the view that no irregularities were found in the documentation of the Federal College of Education and the Federal Directorate of Education.

In the case of the Inter-Board Committee, the committee took strong notice of the position of present rules which were framed under the previous act which has been replaced by the Inter-Board Coordination Commission Act which has been gazette in April 2023.

The committee recommended to revisit and align the previously drafted rules in accordance with the present Act and after re-drafting, the updated rules be shared with the committee within a month.

Analysing sub-ordinate legislation of one of the attached departments of the Ministry of Aviation, i.e. Airport Security Force, the ministry endorsed a number of anomalies pointed out by the committee and ensured to rectify and amend the rules, accordingly.

Further, the relevant rules of the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) were analysed in detail and observations of the committees were endorsed by the ministry.

The committee was of the view that clarity regarding disciplinary control of the agency will be further discussed with the Ministry of Law and Justice in order to bring clarity to the future course of action.

The meeting was attended by senators, Prof Dr Mehr Taj Roghani, Rubina Khalid, Keshoo Bai, and Syed Ali Zafar, and senior officers from the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, the Ministry of Aviation, and the Ministry of Law and Justice along with all concerned.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Raza Rabbani PCAA Senate panel Airport Security Force Ministry of Federal Education

Comments

1000 characters

Airport Security Force: Senate body endorses number of anomalies

Dar says IMF still procrastinating

Sale of Passco’s damaged wheat: ECC directs ministry to resolve issue

Cigarettes, juices: FED reduction likely

Pakistan, Azerbaijan agree to enhance trade & energy cooperation

Gales lash India, Pakistan

Evacuation of 82,000 people completed

Cyclone likely to unleash widespread rains in Sindh

Power distribution grids: GIZ sending team to conduct digitalization, decarbonisation

Senate panel’s meeting: Proceedings marred by chairman’s ‘irascible’ comments

FO defends procurement of crude oil from Russia

Read more stories