Airport Security Force: Senate body endorses number of anomalies

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the Senate Committee on Delegated Legislation, on Thursday, endorsed a number of anomalies pointed at Airport Security Force and ensured to rectify and amend the rules, accordingly.

The committee meeting was held under the chairmanship of Senator Mian Raza Rabbani.

The committee adopted reports of the sub-Committees and analysed sub-ordinate legislation of the attached departments of the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training that included the Federal College of Education, the Federal Directorate of Education and the Inter-Board Committee.

After detailed deliberations, the committee was of the view that no irregularities were found in the documentation of the Federal College of Education and the Federal Directorate of Education.

In the case of the Inter-Board Committee, the committee took strong notice of the position of present rules which were framed under the previous act which has been replaced by the Inter-Board Coordination Commission Act which has been gazette in April 2023.

The committee recommended to revisit and align the previously drafted rules in accordance with the present Act and after re-drafting, the updated rules be shared with the committee within a month.

Analysing sub-ordinate legislation of one of the attached departments of the Ministry of Aviation, i.e. Airport Security Force, the ministry endorsed a number of anomalies pointed out by the committee and ensured to rectify and amend the rules, accordingly.

Further, the relevant rules of the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) were analysed in detail and observations of the committees were endorsed by the ministry.

The committee was of the view that clarity regarding disciplinary control of the agency will be further discussed with the Ministry of Law and Justice in order to bring clarity to the future course of action.

The meeting was attended by senators, Prof Dr Mehr Taj Roghani, Rubina Khalid, Keshoo Bai, and Syed Ali Zafar, and senior officers from the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, the Ministry of Aviation, and the Ministry of Law and Justice along with all concerned.

