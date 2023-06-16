Renewable energy and green transition: Pakistan, Denmark reaffirm commitment

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Denmark on Thursday reaffirmed their commitment for joint initiatives and projects in renewable energy and green transition driven by technological advancement and collaborative partnerships.

The visiting Minister for Development Cooperation and Global Climate Policy of Denmark, Dan Jørgensen, met with Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The two ministers exchanged the “Plan of Action (2023-2027)” on the Green Framework Engagement Agreement, signed in August 2022.

“The Plan of Action would pave the way for joint initiatives and projects in renewable energy and green transition driven by technological advancement and collaborative partnerships. It will also contribute towards the realization of Sustainable Development Goals and thus set the foundation for a sustainable future,” Foreign Office said.

The two sides discussed bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Denmark in political, trade, economic, investment, agriculture, information technology and energy domains with key focus in the areas of climate change and green transition.

Jørgensen is in Islamabad on a two-day official visit to Pakistan.

Talking to the State-run media after exchanging the Joint Action Plan under Green Framework Engagement Agreement, Foreign Minister Bilawal said that the agreement would set tehstage for joint initiatives and projects in renewable energy and green transition.

He expressed the hope that policies would be formulated to encourage international companies to invest in Pakistan’s wind and other green energy sectors.

He said that Pakistan was facing climate change challenges and last summer, historic floods hit the country resulting in the loss of precious lives and property.

He said that despite challenges, the two countries are working towards an energy transition and creating green resilient infrastructure for the people, adding that there are a lot of areas in which the two countries can benefit from this cooperation.

Under the green framework agreement, he added that the two countries would work together to overcome the challenge of climate change, adding that it would also help create a healthy partnership in green framework that would also create more economic opportunities between the two countries.

He added that the agreement would also help Pakistan to become an energy independent and economically prosperous country.

He said that the Danish government has been a leading voice and leading advocate for the green energy transition of climate agenda within Europe and Pakistan.

“Partnering with the European countries on this ambitious agenda of green energy transition will not only have positive implications on Pakistan within the climate context but the economy as well,” he added.

In his remarks, the Danish Minister for Development Cooperation and Global Climate Policy, termed the agreement as very important, the two sides share the same ambitions as both also want to fight climate change. “Two sides feel that international efforts to overcome the challenge are going too slow,” he added.

He also assured his country’s full support in Pakistan’s efforts to fight against climate change and urged the international community to cooperate with Pakistan.

He said that Pakistan can be a “superpower” in wind energy keeping in view its location and wind potential. “We have decades of experience in wind energy, and we are ready to help Pakistan in this sector,” he added.

