Cyclone Biparjoy: Minister visits Jhimpir Wind Corridor to inspect transmission towers

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Energy (Power Division) Engr Khurram Dastgir Khan visited Jhimpir Wind Corridor for inspection of transmission towers affected by rainfall and extreme weather conditions due to Cyclone Biparjoy, said the National Transmission & Despatch Company (NTDC) spokesman.

He said the affected transmission towers caused a disruption of 60 MW. The minister visited the area for inspection and got in touch with the teams to ensure uninterrupted power supply. Jhimpir II grid station is functioning as per normal schedule and 134MW are being supplied to the national grid. The minister took notice of the situation for immediate repair.

The repair teams of NTDC have been deployed and the towers will be back in functioning within three days. The towers will be separated from the tangled wires and then will be brought back to functioning, he said.

Khurram Dastgir further said that the Power Division and NTDC will work to provide relief and power supply in the same way as it worked in the emergency situation of 2022 floods.

He informed the people that the mechanism of Jhimpir Wind Corridor shuts down automatically in case of wind velocity higher than a certain limit. Jhimpir in emergency situation will be saved from damage.

Earlier, Managing Director NTDC, Engr Dr Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan briefed the federal minister about the restoration works on damaged transmission line, being carried out by the NTDC. The MD NTDC assured the Minister that restoration work will be completed as early as possible.

