PCAA revises Covid-19 policy

KARACHI: Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) has revised its COVID-19 policy for those arriving in Pakistan from abroad.

According to the details, the mandatory requirement for a COVID-19 vaccine certificate upon entry into the country has been removed.

Furthermore, passengers arriving in Pakistan will no longer be required to submit a negative PCR report before boarding or on arrival.

In addition, PCAA also abolished two percent COVID-19 screening of passengers coming from the UK, Gulf, and other countries.

