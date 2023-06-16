Cyclone: Sharjeel urges people to cooperate with govt

KARACHI: Information and Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, said that due to the storm, residents of the affected areas have been relocated to relief camps. He advised people not to approach the Karachi coast and urged them to cooperate with government agencies by following their instructions.

During a press conference at the Sindh Assembly media corner, he mentioned that Rescue 1122 is prepared to handle any emergency situation, and additional drainage machines have been procured. Tomorrow (today), heavy rainfall is expected, and emergency contact numbers have been provided.

Sharjeel Inam Memon provided an update on the situation, stating that over 78,000 individuals have been evacuated from the coastal regions of Thatta, Badin, and Sajawal, approximately 93 percent of the population in these areas has been successfully relocated to safe locations. Although water has entered some settlements in the coastal areas, the government’s prompt arrangements have helped minimize significant damage.

The minister further informed that people have been transferred to relief camps in Thatta district. He appealed to the citizens, urging them to avoid traveling towards the Karachi coast and to cooperate fully with the government’s directives and efforts.

Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon expressed his views on the political situation in Karachi, emphasizing the need to move away from a politics of hatred. He criticized the Jamaat-e-Islami, and said that they provided weapons to students, which is a fascist approach.

He clarified that Jamaat-e-Islami expects the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) will ask PTI to vote Jammat, however, according to democratic principles, each party can only seek votes for itself and not for others.

