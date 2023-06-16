AVN 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-2.28%)
BAFL 29.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.45%)
BOP 3.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.52%)
DFML 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-3.86%)
DGKC 50.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.9%)
EPCL 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.27%)
FCCL 12.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.74%)
FFL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.01%)
FLYNG 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.91%)
GGL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.46%)
HUBC 66.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.45%)
HUMNL 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
KAPCO 21.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.46%)
KEL 1.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.23%)
LOTCHEM 27.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.24%)
MLCF 27.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.97%)
NETSOL 78.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-2.4%)
OGDC 76.37 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.47%)
PAEL 9.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.78%)
PIBTL 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.47%)
PPL 58.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.98%)
PRL 14.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.74%)
TELE 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.73%)
TPLP 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.88%)
TRG 94.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.25%)
UNITY 14.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.79%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,097 Decreased By -34.7 (-0.84%)
BR30 14,095 Decreased By -169.2 (-1.19%)
KSE100 41,369 Decreased By -145.3 (-0.35%)
KSE30 14,591 Decreased By -61.6 (-0.42%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Cyclone: Sharjeel urges people to cooperate with govt

Press Release Published 16 Jun, 2023 06:27am

KARACHI: Information and Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, said that due to the storm, residents of the affected areas have been relocated to relief camps. He advised people not to approach the Karachi coast and urged them to cooperate with government agencies by following their instructions.

During a press conference at the Sindh Assembly media corner, he mentioned that Rescue 1122 is prepared to handle any emergency situation, and additional drainage machines have been procured. Tomorrow (today), heavy rainfall is expected, and emergency contact numbers have been provided.

Sharjeel Inam Memon provided an update on the situation, stating that over 78,000 individuals have been evacuated from the coastal regions of Thatta, Badin, and Sajawal, approximately 93 percent of the population in these areas has been successfully relocated to safe locations. Although water has entered some settlements in the coastal areas, the government’s prompt arrangements have helped minimize significant damage.

The minister further informed that people have been transferred to relief camps in Thatta district. He appealed to the citizens, urging them to avoid traveling towards the Karachi coast and to cooperate fully with the government’s directives and efforts.

Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon expressed his views on the political situation in Karachi, emphasizing the need to move away from a politics of hatred. He criticized the Jamaat-e-Islami, and said that they provided weapons to students, which is a fascist approach.

He clarified that Jamaat-e-Islami expects the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) will ask PTI to vote Jammat, however, according to democratic principles, each party can only seek votes for itself and not for others.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

PPP Sindh Assembly cyclone PTI Sharjeel Inam Memon Rescue 1122 Karachi coast Cyclone Biparjoy

Comments

1000 characters

Cyclone: Sharjeel urges people to cooperate with govt

Dar says IMF still procrastinating

Sale of Passco’s damaged wheat: ECC directs ministry to resolve issue

Cigarettes, juices: FED reduction likely

Pakistan, Azerbaijan agree to enhance trade & energy cooperation

Gales lash India, Pakistan

Evacuation of 82,000 people completed

Cyclone likely to unleash widespread rains in Sindh

Power distribution grids: GIZ sending team to conduct digitalization, decarbonisation

Senate panel’s meeting: Proceedings marred by chairman’s ‘irascible’ comments

FO defends procurement of crude oil from Russia

Read more stories