NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)

Published 16 Jun, 2023 06:27am

KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (June 15, 2023).

===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume          Settlement            Traded                  Settlement
                         Volume               Value                       Value
===============================================================================
174,364,368           109,489,957        4,506,095,146            2,857,631,395
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars                     Gross              Gross                Net Buy
                                 Buy               (Sell)               /(Sell)
                                  Rs                 Rs                      Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor 
(Individual & Corporate)        284,965,025       (378,648,501)    (93,683,476)
Local Individuals             3,545,590,528     (3,093,336,244)     452,254,284
Local Corporates              1,840,128,912     (2,198,699,720)   (358,570,808)
===============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

