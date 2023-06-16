KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (June 15, 2023).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
174,364,368 109,489,957 4,506,095,146 2,857,631,395
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 284,965,025 (378,648,501) (93,683,476)
Local Individuals 3,545,590,528 (3,093,336,244) 452,254,284
Local Corporates 1,840,128,912 (2,198,699,720) (358,570,808)
===============================================================================
