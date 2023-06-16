Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Thursday (June 15, 2023).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 5.06543 5.06614 5.06929 0.82486
Libor 1 Month 5.15814 5.18171 5.22243 1.52343
Libor 3 Month 5.50843 5.50986 5.55743 2.02957
Libor 6 Month 5.65143 5.64357 5.66329 2.74757
Libor 1 Year 5.81886 5.74629 5.88071 3.53329
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
