Bill Gates in China to meet with development partners

BEIJING: Bill Gates was in China on Thursday to meet with global health and development partners, following a string of recent visits to the Asian giant by US business titans.

“I’ve just landed in Beijing for the first time since 2019, where I’m excited to visit with partners who have been working on global health and development challenges with (the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation) for more than 15 years,” Gates wrote on Twitter late Wednesday.

“Solving problems like climate change, health inequity and food insecurity requires innovation,” Gates added. “From developing malaria drugs to investing in climate adaptation, China has a lot of experience in that. We need to unlock that kind of progress for more people around the world.”

Gates is one of a number of Western executives to visit China since the country ended strict Covid controls that saw it largely closed off from the world for almost three years.

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon visited China earlier this month, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, another tech billionaire, travelled to the country in late May, his first visit in more than three years.

Musk, who has extensive business interests in China, met with senior officials in Beijing and visited Tesla’s Gigafactory on the outskirts of Shanghai for a late-night meeting with staff.

In March, Apple CEO Tim Cook visited Beijing, saying his company enjoyed a “symbiotic” relationship with China.

The CEOs of other major multinational companies, including Starbucks and General Motors, have also recently made trips to the country and met with officials.