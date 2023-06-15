AVN 48.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.42%)
Biparjoy set to hit Keti Bandar today

Recorder Report Published 15 Jun, 2023 04:28am

KARACHI: The severe cyclone “Biparjoy” is looming large over Thatta, as it is expected to hit Keti Bandar in southeast Sindh and Indian Gujarat coasts on Thursday evening, the Met Office said on Wednesday.

Intense stormy and rainy weather is likely to grip parts of lower Sindh including Thatta, Badin, Tharparkar, Karachi, etc., in the next 24 hours, it forecast.

The very severe cyclonic storm over northeast Arabian Sea is reaching close, barrelling some 290 kilometres south- southwest of Keti Bandar, 355 kilometres south-southwest of Thatta and 370 kilometres south-southwest of Karachi, it said.

Cyclone barrels towards India, Pakistan

The storm is swirling with a maximum winds speed of 150-160 kilometres per hour and gusting at 180 kilometres per hour at its centre, raising the sea waves phenomenally up to 30 feet, it said. The violent storm, which is expected to raise about 12 feet in height at its land falling point of Keti-Bandar and nearby coasts, may inundate and flood the low-lying settlements, it warned.

Sea conditions along Sindh coast may get very rough and as high as high as over two meters along Balochistan coastal areas like Sonmiani, Hub, Kund Malir, Ormara and other close by areas.

The nearing Biparjoy unleashed a stormy-rainy spell all over Sindh coasts in the last 24 hours, as light rain and gusty winds hit Thatta, Badin, Karachi and other areas.

The Met warned that the stormy winds may cause damage to loose and vulnerable structures. “All concerned authorities are particularly advised to remain alert during the forecast period,” it said.

It advised the fishermen to halt their open seas voyages till the storm dissipates on June 17. “Arabian Sea conditions may get very rough to high accompanied with high tides along coast,” it said.

In the next 24 hours intense dust storm, thunderstorm and scattered rain from heavy to very heavy and at times extremely heavy are expected in lower Sindh. It said that dust-thunderstorm-rain with isolated heavy falls and hailstorm is likely in Kashmir, Punjab, and Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, east and south Balochistan. Stormy winds are likely over plain areas of the country. Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country, it said.

