AVN 48.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.42%)
BAFL 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
BOP 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.83%)
CNERGY 3.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.24%)
DFML 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (8.48%)
DGKC 51.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.77%)
EPCL 42.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.21%)
FCCL 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.65%)
FFL 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
FLYNG 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.35%)
GGL 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.99%)
HUBC 67.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.97%)
HUMNL 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
KAPCO 21.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.5%)
KEL 1.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.56%)
LOTCHEM 28.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.69%)
MLCF 28.41 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.57%)
NETSOL 79.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.28%)
OGDC 77.66 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.34%)
PAEL 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
PIBTL 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.94%)
PPL 60.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.17%)
PRL 14.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.07%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
SNGP 42.09 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.17%)
TELE 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.14%)
TPLP 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.78%)
TRG 95.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.77%)
UNITY 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
WTL 1.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,131 Decreased By -2.4 (-0.06%)
BR30 14,264 Decreased By -59.2 (-0.41%)
KSE100 41,514 Decreased By -24.3 (-0.06%)
KSE30 14,653 Decreased By -17.3 (-0.12%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

FBR using RD as revenue ‘tool’: Senate panel

Zaheer Abbasi Published 15 Jun, 2023 06:03am

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the Senate Standing Committee has expressed concern over regulatory duty being used by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) as revenue measures and if it is so then how the industry would be protected.

Chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Finance Saleem Mandviwalla during discussion on the Finance Bill, 2023, on Wednesday, stated that the RD should not be used for revenue instead it be used for production and protection of domestic industry.

The issue surfaced following member custom Surraiya Ahmed Butt member custom policy remarks that there would loss of Rs4.5 billion on account of one tariff line reduction/removal with regard to used cloths. She added that FBR would suffer loss of Rs4.5 billion and reduction of 152 RD lines would cost the revenue of Rs5.5 billion.

Upon this, a senior official of the Commerce Division stated that in the last policy board meeting, the FBR was recommended to reduce the RD of 596 lines on compliance of the international commitments. The Commerce Division official said that the in 2019, the tariff rationalisation was assigned to the Tariff Commission Board which was not consulted by the FBR with regard to AIDP tariff proposals.

The meeting reviewed the proposed changes in the first schedule to the Customs Act, 1969 (Pakistan Customs Tariff). Senior officials from the National Tariff Commission (NTC), the FBR, and Ministry of Commerce presented their insights regarding the rationale behind the proposed amendments.

The meeting reviewed clause-by-clause of the proposals and changes in customs duties for various items and raw materials with the chairman emphasizing the importance of ensuring that any relief or concessions provided to businesses in terms of duties should be passed on to the customers through a decrease in prices.

He also stressed the need for a complete picture to be presented regarding the sales tax and income tax concession, if any extended to these businesses.

Expressing his views on regulatory duties, Mandviwalla highlighted that they should not be utilised as a revenue-generating measure. Instead, their purpose should be to promote fair trade practices and protect domestic industries.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Saleem Mandviwalla FBR Senate panel regulatory duty revenue measures Finance Bill 2023

Comments

1000 characters

FBR using RD as revenue ‘tool’: Senate panel

Karachi not under immediate threat

Biparjoy set to hit Keti Bandar today

Political stability key to economic strength: PM

Flood-affected people: PPP expresses concerns over budget

Shell decides to exit Pakistan market

Govt to buy LNG from Azerbaijan

Resolution of issues facing KE: Saudi Aljomaih Power voices its concern over delay

Transmission lines, grid stations in Punjab: €180m French loan pact signed for NTDC projects

Petrol price likely to decline

What is IMF’s demand in relation to Budget? Clarity of vision, precise steps, clear outcomes

Read more stories