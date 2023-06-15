AVN 48.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.42%)
JI’s Hafiz, PPP’s Wahab in arena for Karachi mayorship

INP Published 15 Jun, 2023 06:03am

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) Murtaza Wahab and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman are in one-to-one competition for the office of Karachi Mayor as other candidates have withdrawn themselves from the election race.

According to details, the PPP has filed nomination papers of former Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab, while JI fielded its Karachi chief Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman for the office of Karachi Mayor.

PPP’s Najmi Alam withdrew his nomination papers for the mayor slot while Karam Allah Waqasi and Irshad Shar withdrew from election race for mayor and deputy mayor slots, respectively.

Meanwhile, PPP’s Salman Abdullah Murad and JI’s Saifuddin Advocate will contest for the Karachi Deputy Mayor slot.

