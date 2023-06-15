AVN 48.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.42%)
BAFL 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
BOP 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.83%)
CNERGY 3.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.24%)
DFML 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (8.48%)
DGKC 51.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.77%)
EPCL 42.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.21%)
FCCL 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.65%)
FFL 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
FLYNG 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.35%)
GGL 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.99%)
HUBC 67.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.97%)
HUMNL 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
KAPCO 21.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.5%)
KEL 1.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.56%)
LOTCHEM 28.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.69%)
MLCF 28.41 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.57%)
NETSOL 79.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.28%)
OGDC 77.66 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.34%)
PAEL 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
PIBTL 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.94%)
PPL 60.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.17%)
PRL 14.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.07%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
SNGP 42.09 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.17%)
TELE 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.14%)
TPLP 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.78%)
TRG 95.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.77%)
UNITY 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
WTL 1.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,131 Decreased By -2.4 (-0.06%)
BR30 14,264 Decreased By -59.2 (-0.41%)
KSE100 41,514 Decreased By -24.3 (-0.06%)
KSE30 14,653 Decreased By -17.3 (-0.12%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Editorials

End child labour!

Published June 15, 2023 Updated June 15, 2023 06:18am

EDITORIAL: This year’s World Day against Child Labour themed “Social Justice for All. End Child Labour!” was yet another reminder that every child has a right to health, education and freedom from worries about work.

Yet every day millions of children work in all sorts of places. In Pakistan where social injustice is absent, poor families are forced to send their children to work in factories, mines, agricultural fields, workshops, eateries, and as domestic help.

Economic crisis having worsened during the last one year, many families faced with the choice of putting food on the table or educating their children have withdrawn children from schools. As rightly observed by an official of the Society for the Protection of the Rights of the Child on the World Day, one of the major causes of child labour is societal indifference towards it.

Successive governments in this country have been neglectful of their obligations towards children. At present, as many as 22.8 million children are out of school with the result that Pakistan has the lowest literacy rate among South Asian countries.

This despite the fact that Article 25-A of the Constitution clearly states that “the State shall provide free and compulsory education to all children of the age of five to sixteen years.” In big cities, although the number of public sector schools is far less than those seeking education, at least they are in proper running order.

In the rural areas more often than not, schools lack basic requirements such as buildings, drinking water, and latrines, leading to a high student dropout rate. If that is not bad enough, there is the phenomenon of ghost schools and ghost teachers, though monthly salaries are regularly issued in their names, who receives them remains a mystery. Another serious issue is malnutrition. As a result, stunting and wasting are pervasive.

Nearly 10 million children are said to be suffering from stunting. A 2018 UNICEF report described the situation as “quite dire” — aggravated during the recent years — and explained that stunting does not mean a child is not having enough to eat.

It is about the quality of diet besides other factors, one of them being inadequate nutrition among mothers during pregnancy. Well-nourished children, on the other hand, are better equipped to grow and learn, combat disease, and turn out to be productive members of society.

Governments, federal and provincial, ought to take decisive measures to combat child labour and its root cause, social injustice.

But save for President Alvi who marked the World Day saying the challenge of child labour could be overcome by promoting social justice and ensuring the provision of quality education to children, all other government leaders at the centre and in the provinces did not bother to even issue ritual statements on the occasion.

Long -term progress and prosperity of this nation, needless to say, is closely linked to all children having access to education and proper nourishment.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan Education UNICEF World Day Against Child Labour Child Labour

Comments

1000 characters

End child labour!

Karachi not under immediate threat

Biparjoy set to hit Keti Bandar today

Political stability key to economic strength: PM

Flood-affected people: PPP expresses concerns over budget

Shell decides to exit Pakistan market

Govt to buy LNG from Azerbaijan

Resolution of issues facing KE: Saudi Aljomaih Power voices its concern over delay

Transmission lines, grid stations in Punjab: €180m French loan pact signed for NTDC projects

Petrol price likely to decline

What is IMF’s demand in relation to Budget? Clarity of vision, precise steps, clear outcomes

Read more stories