Special NTDC teams deployed amid cyclone threat

Recorder Report Published 15 Jun, 2023 06:03am
Photo: APP
Photo: APP

LAHORE: On the instructions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Federal Minister for Energy, Engr Khurram Dastgir Khan, National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) has deputed officers of Chief Engineer (Asset Management) Multan along with their staff to assist HESCO and K-Electric officials for immediate removal of possible disruptions in power supply when the cyclone Biparjoy hits Karachi and other areas of Sindh.

Four teams of NTDC have been deployed for NKI grid, Jhampir-1 grid, EHV Camp Offices @ Mithi and Hyderabad. Along with this, four teams of NTDC have also been formed for immediate restoration in case of suspension of power supply from 132 kV transmission lines in Thatta, Tando Muhammad Khan, Mithi and Mirpurkhas.

NTDC staff will coordinate operations with local teams to deal with possible typhoon-related situations and enable immediate restoration of power in the affected areas. NTDC teams will remain in the affected areas till post-cyclone rehabilitation work is completed. All kinds of leaves of field officers and officials are cancelled with immediate effect.

Managing Director NTDC, Engr Dr Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan has said in this context that the operation teams of NTDC have been deployed to deal with emergency situation that may arise in Karachi and other areas of Sindh. These teams will play an active role in the power restoration works with the coordination of teams of local power distribution company.

