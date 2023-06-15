Farash Town residents: Senate body urges CDA to ensure water availability

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Climate Change on Wednesday recommended that the Capital Development Authority (CDA) should take necessary action to ensure adequate availability of water for the residents of Farash Town.

The committee under the chairpersonship of Senator Seemee Ezdi, visited ‘Farash Town’ to observe the Water Filtration Projects installed and managed by the WWF to cater to the water needs of the local community.

The Senate body was briefed by the WWF officials that 3,000 homes of Farash Town are forced to live in miserable conditions because the town lacks an adequate water system. The WWF officials stated that WWF in collaboration with Australian Aid has installed two water filtration plants and 350 rainwater harvesting tanks in the last two years in order to fulfil the community water demand. Besides, the WWF is currently working on ‘Ablution Water Treatment’ which will recycle the ablution water for reuse.

Officials further informed that the projects will be initially run by WWF for five years and eventually, it will be handed over to the local community. However, the committee recommended that Soaking Pits is more reliable and concrete solution in harvesting rainwater than traditional water tanks.

Moreover, the local community apprised the senate committee of their concerns and demanded the installation of two additional water filtration plants claiming that existing water plants are not sufficient to fulfill the community’s water needs.

Senator Ezdi inspected different water filtration projects and lauded the efforts of WWF in addressing the water needs of the disadvantaged community. She also encouraged the local community to play its pivotal role in this sacred campaign.

The meeting was attended by Senator Keshoo Bai, Senator Dr Mohammad Hamayun Mohmand along with officials of the WWF.

