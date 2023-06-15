Coastal areas: PM directs relocation of over 50,000 people

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday directed the authorities concerned to ensure the relocation of over 50,000 people from the coastal areas to safer locations as part of the preparedness to deal with the Biparjoy cyclone.

The prime minister, in a tweet, said all relevant organisations were ensuring the evacuation of people amid the risks of cyclone's collision with Keti Bandar.

He instructed that the displaced people should be provided with clean drinking water, food, accommodation and medical facilities till end of the cyclone.

The prime minister said he had formed a committee under Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman, comprising federal ministers and representatives of relevant departments, to coordinate and monitor the situation and take measures considering the possible impact of the storm.

Similarly, he said, preparations had been made to cope with the possible situation arising out of rains and strong winds in Karachi. The evacuation of fishermen from the sea and the people from coastal areas was going on at the fast pace, he remarked.

"Inshallah, with the nation's efforts, we will succeed in protecting our citizens from the adverse impacts of cyclone," he resolved.