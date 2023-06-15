AVN 48.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.42%)
Ex-PTI MPA Sania Kamran, others join PPP

Recorder Report Published 15 Jun, 2023 06:03am

LAHORE: General Secretary of Pakistan People’s Party Central Punjab Syed Hassan Murtaza on Wednesday said that red line is Pakistan, personalities are not red line.

He was talking to the media at Central Punjab Secretariat. On this occasion former MPA of PTI Sania Kamran, Mahar Mukhtar Jappa from PP 96 and former MPA Pervez Rafiq also announced to join Pakistan People’s Party. Earlier, Sania Kamran along with Hassan Murtaza met PPP chairman and foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Murtaza said PPP has always restored the sanctity of Parliament. People’s Party does not want to gather a crowd of electables. “There are good and bad times in politics. We never did politics of interest. We are moving towards improvement. We are bringing together those people who are related to the ideology of the People’s Party,” Murtaza said. General Secretary PPP thanked Sania Kamran for joining PPP. He also said Sania Kamran will get respect in the party.

While talking to the media Sania Kamran said PPP is the only party which has roots in the people. She also said former President Asif Ali Zardari is the only leader in the country who had the capability of taking country out of crisis.

Sania further said chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto is the real face of the youth. She stressed his hope that under the leadership of Bilawal Bhutto Pakistan will progress. She strongly condemned the events of May 9. She said those people who are involved should be punished. The press conference was attended by Aslam Gill, Ahsan Rizvi, Mian Ayub, Ayesha Ghori and Zeeshan Shami.

