Jun 15, 2023
Pakistan

Incitement to violence: Court summons Fawad on 17th

Fazal Sher Published 15 Jun, 2023 06:03am

ISLAMABAD: A local court on Wednesday summoned former minister Fawad Chaudhry on June 17 in a case registered against him over alleged incitement to violence against a constitutional institution.

Additional Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas Supra, while hearing the case, summoned the compliance report of Chaudhry’s summons notice. The judge inquired who had executed the summon notice of Chaudhry. The court summoned the officer who served the summon notice till 10:30 am and took a short break.

The court directed the police to serve the summon to the accused again due to his absence. The court also directed the police to serve the summon notice to the accused at his Islamabad and Lahore residences.

The court summoned Chaudhry and the compliance report on June 17. Later, the police officer who executed the summon notice appeared before the court.

The court expressed anger at the police officer who submitted the compliance report and questioned whether the summons is complied with like this. The compliance report is signed, the identity card number is written, a witness is kept, how you will teach your juniors, the judge said.

The judge inquired the police officer did you contact Chaudhry via phone. To this, the officer replied that the former PTI leader’s phone was switched off.

The court then ordered the compliance officer to call again and inform him that he has a case. The court adjourned the hearing of the case till June 17.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Fawad Chaudhry PTI leaders Judge Tahir Abbas Supra

