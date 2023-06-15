KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 80,236 tonnes of cargo comprising 51,079 tonnes of import cargo and 29,157 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hour ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 51,079 comprised of 22,735 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 13,844 tonnes of Rock Phosphate & 14,500 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo. The total export cargo of 29,157 tonnes comprised of 24,945 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 20 tonnes of Bulk Cargo & 4,192 tonnes of Clinkers.

Nearly, 3655 containers comprising of 1667 containers import and 1988 containers export were handled on Wednesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 385 of 20’s and 505 of 40’s loaded while 58 of 20’s and 107 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 366 of 20’s and 809 of 40’s loaded containers while 04 of 20’s and 00 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Only one ship namely, Xin Yan Tian has berthed at Karachi Port.

Around 02 ships, namely, Isuzu and XinYan Tian have sailed at Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 07 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, oil tanker Demeter and bulk cargo carrier Butinah are sailed out to sea on Wednesday on 14th June, 2023.

Cargo Volume of 51,679tonnes, comprising 51,679 tones imports Cargo exclusively, was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

