Shipping Intelligence

Recorder Report Published 15 Jun, 2023

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (June 14, 2023).

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-2              Pure Point     Disc Crude     Trans              11-06-2023
                                 Oil            Maritime Pvt. Ltd
B-7/B-6           Independent    Disc Load      Riazeda            12-06-2023
                  Spirit         Container      Pvt. Ltd
B-11/B-10         Um             Disc Rock      Wma Ship           11-06-2023
                  Ethanaya       Phosphate      Care Services
B-12/B-11         Lowlands       Load           Crystal Sea
                  Amstel         Clinkers       Services           11-06-2023
                                                Pvt. Ltd
Nmb-2             Al Fager-1     Load Wheat     Latif Trading      18-04-2023
                                 Straw          Company
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Miracle           14-06-2023     L/25000 HSFO                Riazeda Pvt. Ltd
Prabhu Parvati    13-06-2023     D/7000                         Alpine Marine
                                 Chemical                   Services Pvt. Ltd
Xpress Bardsey    14-06-2023     D/L Container                 X-Press Feeder
                                                              Shipping Agency
Zhong Gu          14-06-2023     D/L Container                Sharaf Shipping
Ji Nan                                                        Ahency Pvt. Ltd
Kota Lumba        15-06-2023     D/L Container                  Pacific Delta
                                                           Shipping (Pvt) Ltd
One Matrix        15-06-2023     D/L Container                  Ocean Network
                                                             Express Pakistan
                                                                    (Pvt) Ltd
Vertom Joy        15-06-2023     D/25 Project                   Noble Shiping
                                 Cargo                       Services Pvt Ltd
Zaraar Hanif      15-06-2023     L/55000 Clinkers                           -
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Isuzu             14-06-2023     General Cargo                              -
Xin Yan Tian      14-06-2023     Container Ship                             -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT              Scarabe        Coal           Alpine          June 13, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT               PS Pelican     Palm oil       Alpine          June 13, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               Dona BIBI      Canola Seed    Ocean           June 08, 2023
                                                Service
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC LPG TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC              Ullswater      LPG            M. Inter-       June 06, 2023
                                                national
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL Calypso
Gas               LPG            Universal Shipp                June 12, 2023
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
Demeter           Mogas          Alpine                         June 14, 2023
Butinah           Coal           Int. Shipping and
                                 Port Service                            -do-
=============================================================================
OUTER ANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Kition-M          Mogas          Alpine                        15th June-2023
Cielo Rosso       Mogas          Alpine                     Waiting for berth
Stream Baltic     Chemicals      Alpine                                  -do-
Alexandra
Kosan             Chemicals      Alpine                                  -do-
Elim              Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Mega-1            Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Cosco-America     Container      OOCL PAK                       June 15, 2023
=============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

