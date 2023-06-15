KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (June 14, 2023).
=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
OP-2 Pure Point Disc Crude Trans 11-06-2023
Oil Maritime Pvt. Ltd
B-7/B-6 Independent Disc Load Riazeda 12-06-2023
Spirit Container Pvt. Ltd
B-11/B-10 Um Disc Rock Wma Ship 11-06-2023
Ethanaya Phosphate Care Services
B-12/B-11 Lowlands Load Crystal Sea
Amstel Clinkers Services 11-06-2023
Pvt. Ltd
Nmb-2 Al Fager-1 Load Wheat Latif Trading 18-04-2023
Straw Company
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Miracle 14-06-2023 L/25000 HSFO Riazeda Pvt. Ltd
Prabhu Parvati 13-06-2023 D/7000 Alpine Marine
Chemical Services Pvt. Ltd
Xpress Bardsey 14-06-2023 D/L Container X-Press Feeder
Shipping Agency
Zhong Gu 14-06-2023 D/L Container Sharaf Shipping
Ji Nan Ahency Pvt. Ltd
Kota Lumba 15-06-2023 D/L Container Pacific Delta
Shipping (Pvt) Ltd
One Matrix 15-06-2023 D/L Container Ocean Network
Express Pakistan
(Pvt) Ltd
Vertom Joy 15-06-2023 D/25 Project Noble Shiping
Cargo Services Pvt Ltd
Zaraar Hanif 15-06-2023 L/55000 Clinkers -
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Isuzu 14-06-2023 General Cargo -
Xin Yan Tian 14-06-2023 Container Ship -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT Scarabe Coal Alpine June 13, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT PS Pelican Palm oil Alpine June 13, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP Dona BIBI Canola Seed Ocean June 08, 2023
Service
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC LPG TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC Ullswater LPG M. Inter- June 06, 2023
national
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL Calypso
Gas LPG Universal Shipp June 12, 2023
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
Demeter Mogas Alpine June 14, 2023
Butinah Coal Int. Shipping and
Port Service -do-
=============================================================================
OUTER ANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Kition-M Mogas Alpine 15th June-2023
Cielo Rosso Mogas Alpine Waiting for berth
Stream Baltic Chemicals Alpine -do-
Alexandra
Kosan Chemicals Alpine -do-
Elim Palm oil Alpine -do-
Mega-1 Palm oil Alpine -do-
Cosco-America Container OOCL PAK June 15, 2023
=============================================================================
