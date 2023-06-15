Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (June 14, 2023).

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-2 Pure Point Disc Crude Trans 11-06-2023 Oil Maritime Pvt. Ltd B-7/B-6 Independent Disc Load Riazeda 12-06-2023 Spirit Container Pvt. Ltd B-11/B-10 Um Disc Rock Wma Ship 11-06-2023 Ethanaya Phosphate Care Services B-12/B-11 Lowlands Load Crystal Sea Amstel Clinkers Services 11-06-2023 Pvt. Ltd Nmb-2 Al Fager-1 Load Wheat Latif Trading 18-04-2023 Straw Company ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Miracle 14-06-2023 L/25000 HSFO Riazeda Pvt. Ltd Prabhu Parvati 13-06-2023 D/7000 Alpine Marine Chemical Services Pvt. Ltd Xpress Bardsey 14-06-2023 D/L Container X-Press Feeder Shipping Agency Zhong Gu 14-06-2023 D/L Container Sharaf Shipping Ji Nan Ahency Pvt. Ltd Kota Lumba 15-06-2023 D/L Container Pacific Delta Shipping (Pvt) Ltd One Matrix 15-06-2023 D/L Container Ocean Network Express Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd Vertom Joy 15-06-2023 D/25 Project Noble Shiping Cargo Services Pvt Ltd Zaraar Hanif 15-06-2023 L/55000 Clinkers - ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Isuzu 14-06-2023 General Cargo - Xin Yan Tian 14-06-2023 Container Ship - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PIBT Scarabe Coal Alpine June 13, 2023 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LCT PS Pelican Palm oil Alpine June 13, 2023 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP Dona BIBI Canola Seed Ocean June 08, 2023 Service ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- SSGC LPG TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- SSGC Ullswater LPG M. Inter- June 06, 2023 national ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- EVTL Calypso Gas LPG Universal Shipp June 12, 2023 ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= Demeter Mogas Alpine June 14, 2023 Butinah Coal Int. Shipping and Port Service -do- ============================================================================= OUTER ANCHORAGE ============================================================================= Kition-M Mogas Alpine 15th June-2023 Cielo Rosso Mogas Alpine Waiting for berth Stream Baltic Chemicals Alpine -do- Alexandra Kosan Chemicals Alpine -do- Elim Palm oil Alpine -do- Mega-1 Palm oil Alpine -do- Cosco-America Container OOCL PAK June 15, 2023 =============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023