LIBOR interbank offered rates
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Wednesday (June 14, 2023).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 5.06886 5.06871 5.06929 0.81586
Libor 1 Month 5.19329 5.20114 5.22243 1.50929
Libor 3 Month 5.55200 5.51329 5.55743 2.00329
Libor 6 Month 5.65043 5.64457 5.66329 2.66800
Libor 1 Year 5.80343 5.74414 5.88071 3.53329
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
