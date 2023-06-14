AVN 48.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.42%)
BAFL 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
BOP 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.83%)
CNERGY 3.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.24%)
DFML 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (8.48%)
DGKC 51.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.77%)
EPCL 42.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.21%)
FCCL 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.65%)
FFL 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
FLYNG 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.35%)
GGL 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.99%)
HUBC 67.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.97%)
HUMNL 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
KAPCO 21.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.5%)
KEL 1.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.56%)
LOTCHEM 28.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.69%)
MLCF 28.41 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.57%)
NETSOL 79.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.28%)
OGDC 77.66 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.34%)
PAEL 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
PIBTL 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.94%)
PPL 60.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.17%)
PRL 14.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.07%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
SNGP 42.09 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.17%)
TELE 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.14%)
TPLP 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.78%)
TRG 95.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.77%)
UNITY 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
WTL 1.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,131 Decreased By -2.4 (-0.06%)
BR30 14,264 Decreased By -59.2 (-0.41%)
KSE100 41,514 Decreased By -24.3 (-0.06%)
KSE30 14,653 Decreased By -17.3 (-0.12%)
TSX gains on rise in energy stocks, Fed rate pause optimism

Reuters Published 14 Jun, 2023 08:17pm

Canada’s main resource-heavy stock index rose on Wednesday, as higher commodity prices boosted energy and materials stocks, while investors widely expect the U.S. Federal Reserve to skip raising interest rate.

At 9:37 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 102.55 points, or 0.51%, at 20,092.95.

While the Fed is expected to leave its key interest rate unchanged at the 5.00%-5.25% range, comments by Fed Chair Jerome Powell will be closely watched by investors to assess the central bank’s policy path.

U.S. Producer prices fell more than expected in May, marking the smallest annual increase in nearly 2-1/2 years, a day after the inflation data showed consumer prices barely rose in May.

“There’s almost 100% chance of a pause,” said Diana Avigdor, portfolio manager and head of trading at Barometer Capital Management.

“But the commentary will be a pretty hawkish pause…Powell is not going to give the market what it wants, which is saying we’re in the clear.”

Meanwhile, a Reuters poll shows the Bank of Canada (BoC) will raise interest rate again in July to 5.00% after a 25-basis-point increase last week.

Despite a resilient economy, the Canadian market has underperformed its U.S. peers so far this year, on volatility in commodity prices and the BoC’s surprise rate hike.

The TSX has gained 3.6% year-to-date versus a near 14% rise in Wall Street’s S&P 500.

Commodity prices could get a stimulus from an improving demand outlook on rate cuts from top consumer China, Avigdor noted.

Energy and materials hold a combined weightage of nearly 30% in the benchmark TSX index.

Energy stocks gained 1.1%, tracking higher crude oil prices, while materials advanced 0.9% as metal prices went up ahead of the Fed rate decision.

Lundin Mining Corp jumped 5.0% to the top of TSX, after UBS upgraded its rating on the stock to “buy” from “neutral”.

