Sri Lankan shares end higher aided by financials, industrials

Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Wednesday, helped by financial and industrial stocks.

The CSE All Share index settled up 1.62% at 9,216.49, rising for a fifth straight session.

On the CSE All share index, LOLC Holdings Plc and Commercial Bank of Ceylon Plc were the top gainers, rising 6.8% and 9.7%, respectively.

Trading volume rose to 123.7 million shares from 116.8 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover rose to 2.71 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($8.80 million) from 1.59 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 492.8 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 2.41 billion rupees, the data showed.