AVN 48.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.42%)
BAFL 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
BOP 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.83%)
CNERGY 3.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.24%)
DFML 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (8.48%)
DGKC 51.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.77%)
EPCL 42.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.21%)
FCCL 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.65%)
FFL 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
FLYNG 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.35%)
GGL 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.99%)
HUBC 67.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.97%)
HUMNL 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
KAPCO 21.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.5%)
KEL 1.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.56%)
LOTCHEM 28.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.69%)
MLCF 28.41 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.57%)
NETSOL 79.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.28%)
OGDC 77.66 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.34%)
PAEL 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
PIBTL 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.94%)
PPL 60.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.17%)
PRL 14.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.07%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
SNGP 42.09 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.17%)
TELE 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.14%)
TPLP 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.78%)
TRG 95.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.77%)
UNITY 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
WTL 1.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,131 Decreased By -2.4 (-0.06%)
BR30 14,264 Decreased By -59.2 (-0.41%)
KSE100 41,514 Decreased By -24.3 (-0.06%)
KSE30 14,653 Decreased By -17.3 (-0.12%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sri Lankan shares end higher aided by financials, industrials

Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Wednesday, helped by financial and industrial stocks. The CSE All Share index...
Reuters Published 14 Jun, 2023 05:20pm
<p>Photo: Reuters</p>

Photo: Reuters

Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Wednesday, helped by financial and industrial stocks.

The CSE All Share index settled up 1.62% at 9,216.49, rising for a fifth straight session.

On the CSE All share index, LOLC Holdings Plc and Commercial Bank of Ceylon Plc were the top gainers, rising 6.8% and 9.7%, respectively.

Trading volume rose to 123.7 million shares from 116.8 million shares in the previous session.

Sri Lankan shares end higher aided by financials, industrialsstrong text

The equity market’s turnover rose to 2.71 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($8.80 million) from 1.59 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 492.8 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 2.41 billion rupees, the data showed.

Sri Lankan shares CSE All Share Index CSE Sri Lankan stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Sri Lankan shares end higher aided by financials, industrials

World Bank approves $200mn for newly-merged areas of KPK

Shell Petroleum Company intends to sell its stake in Shell Pakistan

Rupee claws back some ground, settles at 287.18 against US dollar

Moody’s says chances of Pakistan securing IMF bailout dwindling: report

Agritech suspends urea plant operations amid Cyclone Biparjoy

Pakistan LNG allowed to execute framework agreement with Azerbaijan’s SOCAR

Cyclone Biparjoy: SSGC suspends supply of gas to all industries

Paying for Russian oil in Chinese Yuan Pakistan’s own choice: US

KSE-100 ends flat after range-bound session

China FM tells Blinken relationship with US facing ‘new difficulties’: ministry

Read more stories