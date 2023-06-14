AVN 48.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.42%)
BAFL 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
BOP 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.83%)
CNERGY 3.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.24%)
DFML 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (8.48%)
DGKC 51.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.77%)
EPCL 42.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.21%)
FCCL 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.65%)
FFL 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
FLYNG 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.35%)
GGL 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.99%)
HUBC 67.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.97%)
HUMNL 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
KAPCO 21.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.5%)
KEL 1.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.56%)
LOTCHEM 28.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.69%)
MLCF 28.41 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.57%)
NETSOL 79.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.28%)
OGDC 77.66 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.34%)
PAEL 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
PIBTL 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.94%)
PPL 60.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.17%)
PRL 14.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.07%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
SNGP 42.09 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.17%)
TELE 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.14%)
TPLP 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.78%)
TRG 95.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.77%)
UNITY 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
WTL 1.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,131 Decreased By -2.4 (-0.06%)
BR30 14,264 Decreased By -59.2 (-0.41%)
KSE100 41,514 Decreased By -24.3 (-0.06%)
KSE30 14,653 Decreased By -17.3 (-0.12%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil ends higher for second day on stronger rivals, dry weather

Reuters Published 14 Jun, 2023 05:16pm
<p>Photo: Reuters</p>

Photo: Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Wednesday for a second straight session, hitting a two-week high, tracking a rally in rival edible oils underpinned by concerns over dry weather conditions.

The benchmark palm oil contract for August delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 34 ringgit, or 1%, to 3,450 ringgit ($746.91) a metric ton, its highest since May 30.

The contract earlier rose as much as 3.3% but retreated on profit taking.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is expected to release a final rule on biofuel blending volume mandates for 2023-2025 by June 21, after seeking a one-week extension on a deadline for the rule, according to a court document on Tuesday.

“The EPA announcement and dry conditions in the U.S. Midwest are keeping the market nervous and many would rather cover their short positions before a major deterioration of crops,” said Paramalingam Supramaniam, director at Selangor-based brokerage Pelindung Bestari.

Palm oil rises to two-week closing high on stronger crude, soyoil

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade eased 0.25%. It rose 2.8% overnight on concerns over crop conditions amid dry weather in the U.S. Midwest.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract gained 1.7%, while its palm oil contract rose 3.2%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

There’s also a slowdown in Malaysia’s June production due to hot and dry weather conditions, Paramalingam added.

Cargo surveyors are scheduled to release June 1-15 shipment data from Malaysia on Thursday.

Exports during June 1-10 had declined between 16.7% and 17.6%, according to Intertek Testing Services and Amspec Agri data published earlier this week.

Meanwhile, President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Russia was considering withdrawing from the Black Sea grain deal because the West had cheated Moscow by implementing none of the promises to get Russian agricultural goods to world markets.

Malaysian palm oil palm oil export Palm oil price Palm oil market

Comments

1000 characters

Palm oil ends higher for second day on stronger rivals, dry weather

Shell Petroleum Company intends to sell its stake in Shell Pakistan

Rupee claws back some ground, settles at 287.18 against US dollar

Cyclone Biparjoy to hit Keti Bandar at 11am tomorrow: Sherry Rehman

Moody’s says chances of Pakistan securing IMF bailout dwindling: report

Agritech suspends urea plant operations amid Cyclone Biparjoy

Pakistan LNG allowed to execute framework agreement with Azerbaijan’s SOCAR

Cyclone Biparjoy: SSGC suspends supply of gas to all industries

Paying for Russian oil in Chinese Yuan Pakistan’s own choice: US

KSE-100 ends flat after range-bound session

China FM tells Blinken relationship with US facing ‘new difficulties’: ministry

Read more stories