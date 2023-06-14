AVN 48.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.85%)
BAFL 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
BOP 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.55%)
CNERGY 3.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (6.1%)
DGKC 51.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.19%)
EPCL 42.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.49%)
FCCL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
FFL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
FLYNG 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.52%)
GGL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
HUBC 67.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KAPCO 22.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.32%)
KEL 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.11%)
LOTCHEM 28.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.86%)
MLCF 28.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
NETSOL 80.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.9%)
OGDC 77.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.39%)
PAEL 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.42%)
PIBTL 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.94%)
PPL 60.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.13%)
PRL 14.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.41%)
SILK 1.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.18 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.38%)
TELE 6.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.86%)
TPLP 13.89 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.09%)
TRG 95.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.93%)
UNITY 15.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.86%)
BR100 4,140 Increased By 5.9 (0.14%)
BR30 14,310 Decreased By -13.5 (-0.09%)
KSE100 41,581 Increased By 42.4 (0.1%)
KSE30 14,700 Increased By 29.5 (0.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russia urges ‘transparent’ investigation into Nord Stream blasts

Reuters Published 14 Jun, 2023 10:00am

A “transparent and objective” international investigation in the blasts at the Nord Stream natural gas pipelines is needed, a high-ranking Russian diplomat to the United States said early on Wednesday.

Commenting on reports that the US reportedly warned Ukraine not to attack the pipelines under the Baltic Sea, Andrey Ledenev, minister-counsellor at the embassy, said the role of the United States in the blasts should also be “clarified”.

White House rejects report that US was behind Nord Stream sabotage

“It would be useful to think about the reasons for the stubborn unwillingness of the collective West to launch a transparent and objective international investigation under the auspices of the UN Security Council in the terrorist attacks in the Baltic Sea,” Ledenev was quoted as saying in a post on the embassy’s Telegram messaging channel.

United States UN Security Council Russian diplomat Baltic Sea Nord Stream Nord Stream blasts Russia investigation

Comments

1000 characters

Russia urges ‘transparent’ investigation into Nord Stream blasts

Cyclone Biparjoy now 350kms away from Karachi

Moody’s says chances of Pakistan securing IMF bailout dwindling: report

Intra-day update: rupee appreciates against US dollar

Paying for Russian oil in Chinese Yuan Pakistan’s own choice: US

Pakistan won’t move Paris Club: MoS

Oil import thru bonded storage facilities: PD asked to consult stakeholders on guidelines

Amendment to Ordinance sought: MoF for transfer of petroleum levy fixation power to Cabinet

Barter trade: Pakistan, Iran for boosting banking channels

Increase in foreign remittance limit may stoke money-laundering: SECP

July-May remittances plunge 13pc to $24.83bn YoY

Read more stories