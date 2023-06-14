AVN 48.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.42%)
Cyclone Biparjoy to hit Keti Bandar at 11am tomorrow: Sherry Rehman

  • Minister says Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, and Tharparkar districts will be hit the hardest by the cyclone
BR Web Desk Published June 14, 2023 Updated June 14, 2023 07:19pm
<p>Photo courtesy: Zoom Earth</p>

Photo courtesy: Zoom Earth

Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman said on Wednesday that Cyclone Biparjoy, which has slightly moved away from Karachi, will hit Keti Bandar, located in the Thatta district of Sindh, on Thursday at 11 am, Aaj News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, the minister said that Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, and Tharparkar districts would be hit the hardest by the cyclone.

Sherry Rehman said as many as 66,000 people had been evacuated to safer places from Sindh’s coastal areas so far.

She also asked the people to cooperate with authorities and added that all rescue agencies are prepared for relief operations.

“The true form of the cyclone will be known tomorrow,” she added.

In its latest updates, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said that Cyclone Biparjoy had moved away from Karachi and is currently 370 kilometres south of Karachi.

"Biparjoy over the northeast Arabian Sea moved north-northeastward during the last 06 hours, and now lies near Lat 21.7°N & Long 66.4°E at a distance of about 370km south-southwest of Karachi, 355km south-southwest Thatta and 290km south-southwest of Keti Bandar," the PMD said in a tweet on Wednesday.

Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman further said that all state institutions, including Rangers, Maritime Agency, and Coast Guards, are fully cooperating in concerted efforts to evacuate people from the coastal belt.

She said 75 relief camps had been established in different schools and colleges in the areas which could be affected by the cyclone.

Rehman said the concerned authorities also completed the evacuation of the people from the Kacha area to safer places last night.

More than 60,000 evacuated

In a tweet today, Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said a total of 64,107 people had been evacuated from vulnerable areas.

''Still, the government is evacuating more people. Elected representatives of PPP and Administration of Sindh government is available on the ground,'' he tweeted.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said widespread wind-dust/thunderstorm rain could be expected, with some very heavy/extremely heavy falls accompanied by squally winds of 80-100Km/hour gusting 120km/hour likely in Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Tharparker, Mirpurkhas & Umerkot districts during June 13-17.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed the Sindh provincial government, NDMA, and other relevant organisations to utilise all-out resources to ensure people’s protection.

The prime minister, who chaired a meeting to review the preparedness ahead of the possible impact of the cyclone said it was important to ensure the establishment of mobile hospitals in coastal areas and provide adequate emergency medical assistance.

He also set up a committee to deal with the emergency situation.

To be headed by Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman, the committee also includes Power Minister Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan, Food Security Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema, NDMA Chairman Lt-Gen Inam Haider Malik, and representatives of Sindh and Balochistan governments, Meteorological Department and National Institute of Health (NIH).

Cloudburst likely in Karachi

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah expressed fears of a cloudburst in Karachi and urged the public to avoid leaving home unnecessarily.

Moreover, the Sindh government also announced cancelling all examinations from Wednesday (today).

Cyclone Biparjoy coastal areas of Karachi

Comments

1000 characters
Kashif Jun 14, 2023 12:36pm
Please make correction in above article. Today it's Wednesday and not Thursday for cloudburst paragraph.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Tulukan Mairandi Jun 14, 2023 03:40pm
It is increasing in velocity and intensity. Gonna really flatten Sindh. I just hope not too many lives are lost
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Ali Asghar Jun 14, 2023 04:59pm
@Tulukan Mairandi, It has already reduced its intensity after smashing India first.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

