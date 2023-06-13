AVN 49.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.26%)
Sindh government cancels all exams amid Cyclone Biparjoy

BR Web Desk Published June 13, 2023 Updated June 13, 2023 07:08pm

The Sindh government on Tuesday announced cancelling all examinations from tomorrow (Wednesday) in the wake of the Very Severe Cyclonic System (VSCS) Biparjoy — which is expected to make its landfall between Karachi and India’s Gujarat in two days.

In a notification to this effect, Karachi’s Assistant Commissioner Abid Qamar Shaikh said: “All examinations, education seminars, summer camps, and education-related activities may be cancelled/rescheduled from 14th June 2023 till the end of the storm to avoid any loss of human lives and inconvenience to the general public.”

The notification said the cyclone would likely hit the Karachi Division’s coastal areas and cause torrential rains or storms.

Cyclone Biparjoy

Cyclone Biparjoy is now less than 400 kms away from Karachi, and the system is expected to bring dust storms, thunderstorms, and heavy to extreme rainfall in lower Sindh.

In a tweet earlier on Tuesday, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said the cyclone weakened from ‘‘extreme’’ to a ‘‘Very Severe Cyclonic Storm’’ with a sustained windspeed of approximately 140-150 km/h.

‘‘It’s an evolving situation, and impact will only be certain with further system development,’’ NDMA said.

