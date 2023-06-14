AVN 49.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.24%)
BAFL 28.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.28%)
BOP 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 3.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.05%)
DGKC 51.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.15%)
EPCL 43.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.37%)
FCCL 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
FFL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
FLYNG 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
GGL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HUBC 67.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.09%)
HUMNL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.01%)
KAPCO 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.36%)
KEL 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.67%)
LOTCHEM 29.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
MLCF 28.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
NETSOL 80.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.84%)
OGDC 77.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
PAEL 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
PIBTL 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.94%)
PPL 60.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.33%)
PRL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.89%)
SNGP 42.30 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.67%)
TELE 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1%)
TPLP 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.16%)
TRG 96.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 15.19 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
WTL 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.72%)
BR100 4,143 Increased By 9 (0.22%)
BR30 14,337 Increased By 13.2 (0.09%)
KSE100 41,628 Increased By 89.7 (0.22%)
KSE30 14,706 Increased By 35.3 (0.24%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

New US military aid to Ukraine pushes Washington deeper in conflict: Russia

Reuters Published 14 Jun, 2023 09:45am
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS

The new $325 million US military aid package for Ukraine pushes Washington deeper into the “abyss” of the conflict, Russia’s ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, said early on Wednesday.

The package, which includes munitions for air defence systems, ammunition and vehicles, comes as Ukraine is shaping its long-expected counter-offensive.

In the past week, Ukrainian forces lost some tanks and armoured vehicles provided by western allies while making small initial territorial gains.

“The United States is getting deeper and deeper into the abyss of the Ukrainian crisis,” Antonov was quoted as saying in a post on the embassy’s Telegram messaging channel.

“Apparently, the strategists from the United States somehow do not understand that no amount of weapons, whatever involvement of mercenaries, will be able to turn the tide in the course of (Russia’s) special military operation.”

Russia refers to its actions in Ukraine as a “special military operation”, rather than a war.

Kyiv and its allies are calling it an unprovoked act of aggression to grab land.

The United States, the European Union and other allies of Ukraine have sent billions of dollars worth of military assistance to Kyiv since the start of Russia’s invasion in February 2022.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy welcomed on Tuesday the new US aid, saying on Twitter that it was what Ukraine’s defence forces needed, an “effective assistance in liberating the territories temporarily occupied by the Russian aggressor.”

United States Ukraine Washington US military aid Ukraine Russian war US Russia relation Anatoly Antonov

Comments

1000 characters

New US military aid to Ukraine pushes Washington deeper in conflict: Russia

Pakistan won’t move Paris Club: MoS

July-May remittances plunge 13pc to $24.83bn YoY

Cloudburst likely in Karachi

There must be no complacency: PM

Govt seeks spot LNG cargoes, inks supply deal with Azerbaijan

Oil import thru bonded storage facilities: PD asked to consult stakeholders on guidelines

Amendment to Ordinance sought: MoF for transfer of petroleum levy fixation power to Cabinet

OICCI’s survey highlights decline in business confidence

Barter trade: Pakistan, Iran for boosting banking channels

Increase in foreign remittance limit may stoke money-laundering: SECP

Read more stories