AVN 49.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.24%)
BAFL 28.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.11%)
BOP 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 3.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.98%)
DGKC 51.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.46%)
EPCL 43.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.37%)
FCCL 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
FFL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
FLYNG 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
GGL 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
HUBC 67.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.09%)
HUMNL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.01%)
KAPCO 22.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.11%)
LOTCHEM 28.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.21%)
MLCF 28.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
NETSOL 80.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.59%)
OGDC 77.66 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.34%)
PAEL 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
PIBTL 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.47%)
PPL 60.36 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.35%)
PRL 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.72%)
SNGP 42.30 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.67%)
TELE 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.53%)
TRG 96.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.1%)
UNITY 15.19 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
WTL 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.72%)
BR100 4,140 Increased By 6.3 (0.15%)
BR30 14,345 Increased By 21.5 (0.15%)
KSE100 41,620 Increased By 81.5 (0.2%)
KSE30 14,707 Increased By 36.5 (0.25%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Barter trade: Pakistan, Iran for boosting banking channels

Tahir Amin Published June 14, 2023 Updated June 14, 2023 08:58am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Iran on Tuesday stressed the importance of enhancing banking channels while highlighting the significant opportunities for bilateral trade through barter arrangements.

A high-level delegation from Iran led by Ali Fekri, Deputy Minister and Head of OIETAI called on the Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq here on Tuesday.

Ali Fekri, Deputy Minister and Head of the Organization of Investment, Economic and Technical Assistant of Iran (OIETAI), met with Sadiq to discuss bilateral economic cooperation and strengthen ties between the two nations. The meeting took place at the Ministry of Economic Affairs and marked an important step towards enhancing trade and investment opportunities between Pakistan and Iran.

Economic, other areas: Pakistan & Iran to discuss framework of cooperation with China

The Iran side expressed keen interest in joining the projects of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) in Pakistan.

Both sides acknowledged the significance of enhancing bilateral trade volume and pledged to facilitate the business communities of both countries in tapping the immense opportunities available for economic cooperation.

Sadiq apprised that Pakistan values its longstanding and amicable relations with Iran and aims to strengthen bilateral ties fostering trade and economic prospects that will contribute to regional stability and prosperity. Additionally, the minister highlighted that the prompt execution of agreements/MoUs reached during the 21st Session of the Pak-Iran Joint Economic Commission will bolster economic cooperation and facilitate enhanced people-to-people connectivity with progress in all modes of transportation.

The Deputy Minister and Head of OIETAI expressed Iran’s keen interest in collaborating with Pakistan and shared their plans for investment in various sectors including energy projects and infrastructure development. He acknowledged the favourable investment climate in Pakistan and the government’s commitment to providing a business-friendly environment.

He also expressed keen interest in joining the projects of the IsDB in Pakistan. This collaboration aims to facilitate the introduction of Iranian companies in Pakistan and foster stronger bilateral relations between the two nations. The importance of enhancing the banking channel between Pakistan and Iran was stressed while highlighting the significant opportunities for bilateral trade through barter arrangements.

The discussions in the meeting primarily focused on exploring avenues for increased trade, investment, and technical cooperation in various sectors, including energy, agriculture, infrastructure development, manufacturing, and technology. Specific emphasis was placed on the Turkmenistan, Afghanistan, Pakistan, India (TAPI) gas pipeline project and the Pakistan-Iran Gas initiatives and to accelerate their implementation and ensure successful completion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Bilateral trade business community Sardar Ayaz Sadiq IsDB Minister for Economic Affairs barter trade banking channels Pak Iran trade OIETAI Ali Fekri

Comments

1000 characters

Barter trade: Pakistan, Iran for boosting banking channels

Pakistan won’t move Paris Club: MoS

July-May remittances plunge 13pc to $24.83bn YoY

Cloudburst likely in Karachi

There must be no complacency: PM

Govt seeks spot LNG cargoes, inks supply deal with Azerbaijan

Oil import thru bonded storage facilities: PD asked to consult stakeholders on guidelines

Amendment to Ordinance sought: MoF for transfer of petroleum levy fixation power to Cabinet

OICCI’s survey highlights decline in business confidence

Increase in foreign remittance limit may stoke money-laundering: SECP

Read more stories