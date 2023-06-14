Session on causes of gender violence, spread & impacts held

LAHORE: In order to diagnose causes of gender violence, its spread and impacts on the society, a consultation session was organised by Women Development Department Punjab under the chairmanship of Secretary Women Development Department Sumaira Samad.

Addressing the session, Secretary Women Development Department Sumaira Samad said the main objective of this session was to prepare a working paper whose recommendations could be used to create a viable legal and administrative plan to end gender violence.

She further said the lack of coordination among administrative departments on the subject of gender-based violence was a cause for concern. “This is a problem that is directly related to members of every strata of the society. The effects of gender-based violence extend to economic, social and human rights levels.”

Secretary Women Development Department further said the establishment of various laws over the years to end gender based violence is encouraging. “There is a need for all these laws to form an integrated ecosystem to end gender-based violence.”

She also said the Women Development Department was in touch with the relevant administrative departments, civil society and legal and educational experts.

“To combat gender-based violence, we have to think on modern lines and away from traditional methods.”

Representatives from departments such as Police, Prosecution, Social Welfare, Punjab Women Protection Authority, Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Department, Home department, Population Welfare, School Education department, Punjab Safe Cities Authority and civil society representatives also participated in the consultation session.

Deputy Director Public Prosecution Department expressed his views on the legal framework and institutional mechanisms related to gender-based violence while DG Punjab Women Protection Authority gave a coordinated briefing on understanding gender-based violence in Punjab.

