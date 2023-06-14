AVN 49.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.26%)
BAFL 28.82 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.77%)
BOP 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.96%)
CNERGY 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
DFML 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.98%)
DGKC 51.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.62%)
EPCL 43.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.88%)
FCCL 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.45%)
FFL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.32%)
FLYNG 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.02%)
GGL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
HUBC 67.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.62%)
HUMNL 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.41%)
KAPCO 21.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.86%)
KEL 1.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.55%)
LOTCHEM 29.03 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.15%)
MLCF 28.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.67%)
NETSOL 80.53 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.21%)
OGDC 77.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.09%)
PAEL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PIBTL 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
PPL 60.18 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.58%)
PRL 14.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.68%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
SNGP 42.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.94%)
TELE 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
TPLP 13.73 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.1%)
TRG 96.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.44%)
UNITY 15.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.91%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,134 Decreased By -24.4 (-0.59%)
BR30 14,324 Decreased By -36.6 (-0.25%)
KSE100 41,539 Decreased By -244.2 (-0.58%)
KSE30 14,670 Decreased By -76.8 (-0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Session on causes of gender violence, spread & impacts held

Recorder Report Published 14 Jun, 2023 06:21am

LAHORE: In order to diagnose causes of gender violence, its spread and impacts on the society, a consultation session was organised by Women Development Department Punjab under the chairmanship of Secretary Women Development Department Sumaira Samad.

Addressing the session, Secretary Women Development Department Sumaira Samad said the main objective of this session was to prepare a working paper whose recommendations could be used to create a viable legal and administrative plan to end gender violence.

She further said the lack of coordination among administrative departments on the subject of gender-based violence was a cause for concern. “This is a problem that is directly related to members of every strata of the society. The effects of gender-based violence extend to economic, social and human rights levels.”

Secretary Women Development Department further said the establishment of various laws over the years to end gender based violence is encouraging. “There is a need for all these laws to form an integrated ecosystem to end gender-based violence.”

She also said the Women Development Department was in touch with the relevant administrative departments, civil society and legal and educational experts.

“To combat gender-based violence, we have to think on modern lines and away from traditional methods.”

Representatives from departments such as Police, Prosecution, Social Welfare, Punjab Women Protection Authority, Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Department, Home department, Population Welfare, School Education department, Punjab Safe Cities Authority and civil society representatives also participated in the consultation session.

Deputy Director Public Prosecution Department expressed his views on the legal framework and institutional mechanisms related to gender-based violence while DG Punjab Women Protection Authority gave a coordinated briefing on understanding gender-based violence in Punjab.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

human rights civil society social welfare gender based violence Sumaira Samad Women Development Department Punjab

Comments

1000 characters

Session on causes of gender violence, spread & impacts held

Pakistan won’t move Paris Club: MoS

July-May remittances plunge 13pc to $24.83bn YoY

Cloudburst likely in Karachi

There must be no complacency: PM

Govt seeks spot LNG cargoes, inks supply deal with Azerbaijan

Oil import thru bonded storage facilities: PD asked to consult stakeholders on guidelines

Amendment to Ordinance sought: MoF for transfer of petroleum levy fixation power to Cabinet

OICCI’s survey highlights decline in business confidence

Barter trade: Pakistan, Iran for boosting banking channels

Increase in foreign remittance limit may stoke money-laundering: SECP

Read more stories