Removal of name from ECL: SC asks Anver Majeed to approach banking court

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court directed former chairman Omni Group Anver Majeed to approach the Banking Court for removing his name from the exit control list (ECL).

A three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, on Tuesday, heard the petition of close friend of PPP co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari for return of travel documents/ passport and removal of name from the ECL.

The court stated that according to the NAB, the fake bank account cases have been transferred to the Banking Court. The chief justice; therefore, asked Anver Majeed to approach the Banking Court for the removal of his name from the ECL.

Munir A Malik, representing Anver Majeed, argued that his client, an 81-year-old man, has to go abroad for a medical check-up. He requested the bench to direct the Banking Court to give an early decision. However, the CJ remarked that the NAB is now fully cooperating with Anver Majeed and others.

The Court then disposed of the case to return his passport and remove his name from the ECL.

The name of Anver Majeed was included in the ECL by the Supreme Court in the fake accounts case.

The apex court in September 2020 had granted bail to Anver Majeed, the prime suspect in the fake accounts case, on medical grounds, but had asked the government to place his name in the ECL and directed him to submit his passport with the top court’s registrar’s office.

The Supreme Court in June 2018 took suo moto of the fake accounts and directed a joint investigation team (JIT) to probe the matter.

The JIT found that 32 fake bank accounts were being operated by 11 fake entities to launder money from “kickbacks, land grabbing, and large-scale misappropriation of public funds.”

