AVN 49.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.26%)
BAFL 28.82 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.77%)
BOP 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.96%)
CNERGY 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
DFML 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.98%)
DGKC 51.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.62%)
EPCL 43.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.88%)
FCCL 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.45%)
FFL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.32%)
FLYNG 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.02%)
GGL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
HUBC 67.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.62%)
HUMNL 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.41%)
KAPCO 21.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.86%)
KEL 1.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.55%)
LOTCHEM 29.03 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.15%)
MLCF 28.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.67%)
NETSOL 80.53 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.21%)
OGDC 77.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.09%)
PAEL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PIBTL 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
PPL 60.18 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.58%)
PRL 14.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.68%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
SNGP 42.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.94%)
TELE 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
TPLP 13.73 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.1%)
TRG 96.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.44%)
UNITY 15.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.91%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,134 Decreased By -24.4 (-0.59%)
BR30 14,324 Decreased By -36.6 (-0.25%)
KSE100 41,539 Decreased By -244.2 (-0.58%)
KSE30 14,670 Decreased By -76.8 (-0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Removal of name from ECL: SC asks Anver Majeed to approach banking court

Terence J Sigamony Published 14 Jun, 2023 06:21am

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court directed former chairman Omni Group Anver Majeed to approach the Banking Court for removing his name from the exit control list (ECL).

A three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, on Tuesday, heard the petition of close friend of PPP co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari for return of travel documents/ passport and removal of name from the ECL.

The court stated that according to the NAB, the fake bank account cases have been transferred to the Banking Court. The chief justice; therefore, asked Anver Majeed to approach the Banking Court for the removal of his name from the ECL.

Munir A Malik, representing Anver Majeed, argued that his client, an 81-year-old man, has to go abroad for a medical check-up. He requested the bench to direct the Banking Court to give an early decision. However, the CJ remarked that the NAB is now fully cooperating with Anver Majeed and others.

The Court then disposed of the case to return his passport and remove his name from the ECL.

The name of Anver Majeed was included in the ECL by the Supreme Court in the fake accounts case.

The apex court in September 2020 had granted bail to Anver Majeed, the prime suspect in the fake accounts case, on medical grounds, but had asked the government to place his name in the ECL and directed him to submit his passport with the top court’s registrar’s office.

The Supreme Court in June 2018 took suo moto of the fake accounts and directed a joint investigation team (JIT) to probe the matter.

The JIT found that 32 fake bank accounts were being operated by 11 fake entities to launder money from “kickbacks, land grabbing, and large-scale misappropriation of public funds.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

NAB Supreme Court SC ECL Omni group Fake bank accounts case CJP Umar Ata Bandial banking court Anver Majeed

Comments

1000 characters

Removal of name from ECL: SC asks Anver Majeed to approach banking court

Pakistan won’t move Paris Club: MoS

July-May remittances plunge 13pc to $24.83bn YoY

Cloudburst likely in Karachi

There must be no complacency: PM

Govt seeks spot LNG cargoes, inks supply deal with Azerbaijan

Oil import thru bonded storage facilities: PD asked to consult stakeholders on guidelines

Amendment to Ordinance sought: MoF for transfer of petroleum levy fixation power to Cabinet

OICCI’s survey highlights decline in business confidence

Barter trade: Pakistan, Iran for boosting banking channels

Increase in foreign remittance limit may stoke money-laundering: SECP

Read more stories