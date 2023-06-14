AVN 49.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.26%)
Lahore and Urumqi: China Southern Airlines resumes flight

Recorder Report Published 14 Jun, 2023 06:21am

Islamabad: China Southern Airlines on Tuesday resumed flight between Lahore, Pakistan and Urumqi, China.

To celebrate the occasion, China Southern Airlines held a flight resumption ceremony at Lahore's Allama Iqbal International Airport (AIIAP).

The ceremony was attended by Counsel General of People's Republic of China Zhao Shiren, COO/Airport Manager Nazir Ahmed Khan, CSO Muhammad Rasheed, and representatives of the airline/GHA.

During the ceremony, Counsel General Zhao Shiren expressed his gratitude towards the airport management and sister agencies for their effective coordination and support in resuming flight operations.

He also highlighted the importance of the Lahore-Urumqi route for the airline and the travelers. China Southern Airlines suspended its operations in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and the resumption of the flight from Lahore to Urumqi is being hailed as a positive sign, bringing an imense convenience to travelers on both sides.

The flight is scheduled on a weekly basis, specifically on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays. The China Southern Flight CZ-6017 arrived at Lahore at 7:52am and departed for Urumqi at 10:02am this morning as flight CZ-6018.

