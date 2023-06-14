Monsoon emergencies: DG says Rescue-1122 starts mock exercises

PESHAWAR: The emergency service of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rescue-1122 has started preparations, mock exercises and training programmes for line departments for monsoon emergencies.

Director General Rescue-1122 Dr Khateer Ahmed said here on Tuesday that currently staff of 1122 was engaged in mock exercises to deal with the possible flood situation in monsoon.

He said that Rescue1122 is also providing training to security agencies, civil defence, schools and colleges and local people within the available resources across the province regarding emergencies situations, aiming to prepare everyone that saves his own life along with there love ones in emergencies, adding that Rescue staff conducted 1834 medical aid sessions in the last one month, 930 training sessions for Civil Defence personnel about rowing boats in rivers and canals.

Similarly, 7781 people were given free basic medical aid teaching and practical training, he added.

