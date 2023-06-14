Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (June 13, 2023).

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-2 Pure Disc Crude Trans Maritime 11-06-2023 Point Oil Pvt. Ltd B-7/B-6 Independent Disc Load Riazeda 12-06-2023 Spirit Container Pvt. Ltd B-8/B-9 Gfs Disc Load East Wind 11-06-2023 Prime Container Shipping Co. B-11/B-10 Um Disc Rock Wma Ship 11-06-2023 Ethanaya Phosphate Care Services B-12/B-11 Lowlands Load Crystal Sea Services Amstel Clinkers Pvt. Ltd 11-06-2023 Nmb-2 Al Load Latif Trading 18-04-2023 Fager-1 Wheat Straw Company ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-25 Isuzu Disc.General Gac Pakistan 12-06-2023 Cargo Pvt. Ltd ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Gfs Prime 13-06-2023 Disc. Load East Wind Container Shipping Company Isuzu 13-06-2023 Disc.General Gac Pakistan Cargo Pvt. Ltd ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Prabhu Parvati 13-06-2023 D/7000 Chemical Alpine Marine Services Pvt. Ltd Xin Yan Tian 13-06-2023 D/L Container Alpine Marine Services Pvt. Ltd Rdo 13-06-2023 D/L Container Cosco Shipping Endeavour Line Pakistan Miracle 14-06-2023 L/25000 HSFO Riazeda Pvt. Ltd Xpress 14-06-2023 D/L Container X-Press Feeder Bardsey Shipping Agency Zhong 14-06-2023 D/L Container Sharaf Shipping Gu Ji Nan Ahency Pvt. Ltd ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Anbien Bay 13-06-2023 Container Ship - Ever Utile 13-06-2023 Container Ship - Gion Trader 13-06-2023 Tanker - Apl Antwerp 13-06-2023 Container Ship - M.T Quetta 13-06-2023 Tanker - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-2 Honor Win Cement Ever Green June 10, 2023 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PIBT Butinah Coal Int. Shipping and Port Service June 12, 2023 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO OIL TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO Demeter Mogas Alpine June 12, 2023 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP Dona Canola Ocean June 08, 2023 BIBI Seed Service ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- SSGC LPG TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- SSGC Ullswater LPG M June 06, 2023 International ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- EVTL Calypso Gas LPG Universal Shipp June 12, 2023 ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= Yun Ding-19 Palm oil Alpine June 13, 2023 ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= Honor Win Cement Ever Green June 13th , 2023 Calypso Gas LPG Universal Shipp -do- ============================================================================= Outer Anchorage ============================================================================= PS Pelican Palm oil Alpine 13th June-2023 Scarabe Coal Alpine -do- Cielo Rosso Mogas Alpine Waiting for berth Stream Baltic Chemicals Alpine -do- Alexandra Kosan Chemicals Alpine -do- Kition-M Mogas Alpine -do- Elim Palm oil Alpine -do- Mega-1 Palm oil Alpine -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= EM-Astoria Container GAC June 14, 2023 =============================================================================

