KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (June 13, 2023).
Alongside East Wharf
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
OP-2 Pure Disc Crude Trans Maritime 11-06-2023
Point Oil Pvt. Ltd
B-7/B-6 Independent Disc Load Riazeda 12-06-2023
Spirit Container Pvt. Ltd
B-8/B-9 Gfs Disc Load East Wind 11-06-2023
Prime Container Shipping Co.
B-11/B-10 Um Disc Rock Wma Ship 11-06-2023
Ethanaya Phosphate Care Services
B-12/B-11 Lowlands Load Crystal Sea Services
Amstel Clinkers Pvt. Ltd 11-06-2023
Nmb-2 Al Load Latif Trading 18-04-2023
Fager-1 Wheat Straw Company
Alongside WEST Wharf
B-25 Isuzu Disc.General Gac Pakistan 12-06-2023
Cargo Pvt. Ltd
Expected Sailing
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
Gfs Prime 13-06-2023 Disc. Load East Wind
Container Shipping Company
Isuzu 13-06-2023 Disc.General Gac Pakistan
Cargo Pvt. Ltd
Expected Arrivals
Prabhu Parvati 13-06-2023 D/7000 Chemical Alpine Marine
Services Pvt. Ltd
Xin Yan Tian 13-06-2023 D/L Container Alpine Marine
Services Pvt. Ltd
Rdo 13-06-2023 D/L Container Cosco Shipping
Endeavour Line Pakistan
Miracle 14-06-2023 L/25000 HSFO Riazeda Pvt. Ltd
Xpress 14-06-2023 D/L Container X-Press Feeder
Bardsey Shipping Agency
Zhong 14-06-2023 D/L Container Sharaf Shipping
Gu Ji Nan Ahency Pvt. Ltd
Ship Sailed
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
Anbien Bay 13-06-2023 Container Ship -
Ever Utile 13-06-2023 Container Ship -
Gion Trader 13-06-2023 Tanker -
Apl Antwerp 13-06-2023 Container Ship -
M.T Quetta 13-06-2023 Tanker -
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
MW-2 Honor Win Cement Ever Green June 10, 2023
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
PIBT Butinah Coal Int. Shipping and
Port Service June 12, 2023
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
FOTCO Demeter Mogas Alpine June 12, 2023
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL
FAP Dona Canola Ocean June 08, 2023
BIBI Seed Service
SSGC LPG TERMINAL
SSGC Ullswater LPG M June 06, 2023
International
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
EVTL
Calypso Gas LPG Universal Shipp June 12, 2023
DEPARTURE
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
Yun Ding-19 Palm oil Alpine June 13, 2023
EXPECTED Departures
Honor Win Cement Ever Green June 13th , 2023
Calypso Gas LPG Universal Shipp -do-
Outer Anchorage
PS Pelican Palm oil Alpine 13th June-2023
Scarabe Coal Alpine -do-
Cielo Rosso Mogas Alpine Waiting for berth
Stream Baltic Chemicals Alpine -do-
Alexandra
Kosan Chemicals Alpine -do-
Kition-M Mogas Alpine -do-
Elim Palm oil Alpine -do-
Mega-1 Palm oil Alpine -do-
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
EM-Astoria Container GAC June 14, 2023
