Recorder Report Published 14 Jun, 2023 06:21am

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (June 13, 2023).

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-2              Pure           Disc Crude     Trans Maritime     11-06-2023
                  Point          Oil            Pvt. Ltd
B-7/B-6           Independent    Disc Load      Riazeda            12-06-2023
                  Spirit         Container      Pvt. Ltd
B-8/B-9           Gfs            Disc Load      East Wind          11-06-2023
                   Prime         Container      Shipping Co.
B-11/B-10         Um             Disc Rock      Wma Ship           11-06-2023
                  Ethanaya       Phosphate      Care Services
B-12/B-11         Lowlands       Load           Crystal Sea Services
                  Amstel         Clinkers       Pvt. Ltd           11-06-2023
Nmb-2             Al             Load           Latif Trading      18-04-2023
                  Fager-1        Wheat Straw    Company
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-25              Isuzu          Disc.General   Gac Pakistan       12-06-2023
                                 Cargo          Pvt. Ltd
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Gfs Prime         13-06-2023     Disc. Load                         East Wind
                                 Container                   Shipping Company
Isuzu             13-06-2023     Disc.General                    Gac Pakistan
                                 Cargo                               Pvt. Ltd
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Prabhu Parvati    13-06-2023     D/7000 Chemical                Alpine Marine
                                                            Services Pvt. Ltd
Xin Yan Tian      13-06-2023     D/L Container                  Alpine Marine
                                                            Services Pvt. Ltd
Rdo               13-06-2023     D/L Container                 Cosco Shipping
Endeavour                                                       Line Pakistan
Miracle           14-06-2023     L/25000 HSFO                Riazeda Pvt. Ltd
Xpress            14-06-2023     D/L Container                 X-Press Feeder
Bardsey                                                       Shipping Agency
Zhong             14-06-2023     D/L Container                Sharaf Shipping
Gu Ji Nan                                                     Ahency Pvt. Ltd
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Anbien Bay        13-06-2023     Container Ship                             -
Ever Utile        13-06-2023     Container Ship                             -
Gion Trader       13-06-2023     Tanker                                     -
Apl Antwerp       13-06-2023     Container Ship                             -
M.T Quetta        13-06-2023     Tanker                                     -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-2              Honor Win      Cement         Ever Green      June 10, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT              Butinah        Coal           Int. Shipping and
                                                Port Service    June 12, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO             Demeter        Mogas          Alpine          June 12, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               Dona           Canola         Ocean           June 08, 2023
                  BIBI           Seed           Service
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC LPG TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC              Ullswater      LPG            M               June 06, 2023
                                                International
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL
Calypso Gas       LPG            Universal Shipp                June 12, 2023
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
Yun Ding-19       Palm oil       Alpine                         June 13, 2023
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Honor Win         Cement         Ever Green                  June 13th , 2023
Calypso Gas       LPG            Universal Shipp                         -do-
=============================================================================
Outer Anchorage
=============================================================================
PS Pelican        Palm oil       Alpine                        13th June-2023
Scarabe           Coal           Alpine                                  -do-
Cielo Rosso       Mogas          Alpine                     Waiting for berth
Stream Baltic     Chemicals      Alpine                                  -do-
Alexandra
Kosan             Chemicals      Alpine                                  -do-
Kition-M          Mogas          Alpine                                  -do-
Elim              Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Mega-1            Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
EM-Astoria        Container      GAC                            June 14, 2023
=============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

