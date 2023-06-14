AVN 49.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.26%)
BAFL 28.82 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.77%)
BOP 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.96%)
CNERGY 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
DFML 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.98%)
DGKC 51.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.62%)
EPCL 43.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.88%)
FCCL 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.45%)
FFL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.32%)
FLYNG 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.02%)
GGL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
HUBC 67.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.62%)
HUMNL 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.41%)
KAPCO 21.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.86%)
KEL 1.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.55%)
LOTCHEM 29.03 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.15%)
MLCF 28.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.67%)
NETSOL 80.53 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.21%)
OGDC 77.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.09%)
PAEL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PIBTL 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
PPL 60.18 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.58%)
PRL 14.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.68%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
SNGP 42.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.94%)
TELE 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
TPLP 13.73 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.1%)
TRG 96.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.44%)
UNITY 15.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.91%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,134 Decreased By -24.4 (-0.59%)
BR30 14,324 Decreased By -36.6 (-0.25%)
KSE100 41,539 Decreased By -244.2 (-0.58%)
KSE30 14,670 Decreased By -76.8 (-0.52%)
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

Recorder Report Published 14 Jun, 2023 06:21am

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Tuesday (June 13, 2023).

===========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================
Member                       Company                                Turnover          Rates
Name                                                               of Shares
===========================================================================================
Topline Securities           Adamjee Ins                            15,000            22.50
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               15,000            22.50
Topline Securities           Arif Habib Corp                        75,000            24.12
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               75,000            24.12
Topline Securities           Arif Habib Ltd.                        60,000            27.54
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               60,000            27.54
Axis Global                  Avanceon Ltd                           80,000            50.13
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               80,000            50.13
Ktrade Securities            Cnergyico PK                            2,000             3.40
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                2,000             3.40
Ktrade Securities            Colgate Palm                               20         2,078.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                   20         2,078.00
Ktrade Securities            Exide (PAK)                               100           312.50
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  100           312.50
Sherman Sec.                 Ghani Glass Ltd                         5,000            36.50
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                5,000            36.50
Axis Global                  Ghani Glo Hol                       1,250,000            10.23
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            1,250,000            10.23
Topline Securities           Gharibwal Cement                      300,000            15.37
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              300,000            15.37
Ismail Iqbal Sec.            Habib Bank                              2,000            65.95
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                2,000            65.95
Ktrade Securities            Kohat Cement                                2           171.50
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                    2           171.50
Ktrade Securities            Lucky Cement                               12           529.10
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                   12           529.10
Ktrade Securities            Meezan Bank                                10            85.99
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                   10            85.99
Sherman Sec.                 MetaTech Trading                       25,000             7.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               25,000             7.00
Axis Global                  National Bank                         100,000            19.98
Topline Securities           National Bank                          15,000            20.24
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              115,000            20.01
AL Habib Cap. Mkt.           National Foods                          2,300           100.10
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                2,300           100.10
Ktrade Securities            Netsol Tech.                              100            80.60
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  100            80.60
Axis Global                  Oil & Gas Dev.                         50,000            77.55
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               50,000            77.55
Axis Global                  Pak Petroleum                          80,000            60.15
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               80,000            60.15
Axis Global                  Pak Refinery                          450,000            14.71
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              450,000            14.71
Topline Securities           Tata Textile                           49,000            67.50
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               49,000            67.50
Axis Global                  TPL Properties                        300,000            13.55
MRA Securities               TPL Properties                          2,500            13.80
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              302,500            13.55
MRA Securities               TRG Pak Ltd                                 1            95.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                    1            95.00
Ktrade Securities            Unilever Foods                              1        24,000.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                    1        24,000.00
Arif Habib Ltd.              WorldCall Telecom                   5,000,000             1.17
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            5,000,000             1.17
===========================================================================================
                             Total Turnover                      7,863,046
===========================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Financial Institutions Cross Transactions Client to Client

