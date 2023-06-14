KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Tuesday (June 13, 2023).
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
Topline Securities Adamjee Ins 15,000 22.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 15,000 22.50
Topline Securities Arif Habib Corp 75,000 24.12
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 75,000 24.12
Topline Securities Arif Habib Ltd. 60,000 27.54
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 60,000 27.54
Axis Global Avanceon Ltd 80,000 50.13
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 80,000 50.13
Ktrade Securities Cnergyico PK 2,000 3.40
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 3.40
Ktrade Securities Colgate Palm 20 2,078.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 20 2,078.00
Ktrade Securities Exide (PAK) 100 312.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100 312.50
Sherman Sec. Ghani Glass Ltd 5,000 36.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 36.50
Axis Global Ghani Glo Hol 1,250,000 10.23
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,250,000 10.23
Topline Securities Gharibwal Cement 300,000 15.37
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 300,000 15.37
Ismail Iqbal Sec. Habib Bank 2,000 65.95
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 65.95
Ktrade Securities Kohat Cement 2 171.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2 171.50
Ktrade Securities Lucky Cement 12 529.10
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 12 529.10
Ktrade Securities Meezan Bank 10 85.99
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10 85.99
Sherman Sec. MetaTech Trading 25,000 7.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 7.00
Axis Global National Bank 100,000 19.98
Topline Securities National Bank 15,000 20.24
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 115,000 20.01
AL Habib Cap. Mkt. National Foods 2,300 100.10
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,300 100.10
Ktrade Securities Netsol Tech. 100 80.60
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100 80.60
Axis Global Oil & Gas Dev. 50,000 77.55
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 77.55
Axis Global Pak Petroleum 80,000 60.15
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 80,000 60.15
Axis Global Pak Refinery 450,000 14.71
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 450,000 14.71
Topline Securities Tata Textile 49,000 67.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 49,000 67.50
Axis Global TPL Properties 300,000 13.55
MRA Securities TPL Properties 2,500 13.80
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 302,500 13.55
MRA Securities TRG Pak Ltd 1 95.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1 95.00
Ktrade Securities Unilever Foods 1 24,000.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1 24,000.00
Arif Habib Ltd. WorldCall Telecom 5,000,000 1.17
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000,000 1.17
Total Turnover 7,863,046
