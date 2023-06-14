KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Tuesday (June 13, 2023).

=========================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS =========================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares =========================================================================================== Topline Securities Adamjee Ins 15,000 22.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 15,000 22.50 Topline Securities Arif Habib Corp 75,000 24.12 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 75,000 24.12 Topline Securities Arif Habib Ltd. 60,000 27.54 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 60,000 27.54 Axis Global Avanceon Ltd 80,000 50.13 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 80,000 50.13 Ktrade Securities Cnergyico PK 2,000 3.40 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 3.40 Ktrade Securities Colgate Palm 20 2,078.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 20 2,078.00 Ktrade Securities Exide (PAK) 100 312.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100 312.50 Sherman Sec. Ghani Glass Ltd 5,000 36.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 36.50 Axis Global Ghani Glo Hol 1,250,000 10.23 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,250,000 10.23 Topline Securities Gharibwal Cement 300,000 15.37 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 300,000 15.37 Ismail Iqbal Sec. Habib Bank 2,000 65.95 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 65.95 Ktrade Securities Kohat Cement 2 171.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2 171.50 Ktrade Securities Lucky Cement 12 529.10 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 12 529.10 Ktrade Securities Meezan Bank 10 85.99 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10 85.99 Sherman Sec. MetaTech Trading 25,000 7.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 7.00 Axis Global National Bank 100,000 19.98 Topline Securities National Bank 15,000 20.24 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 115,000 20.01 AL Habib Cap. Mkt. National Foods 2,300 100.10 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,300 100.10 Ktrade Securities Netsol Tech. 100 80.60 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100 80.60 Axis Global Oil & Gas Dev. 50,000 77.55 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 77.55 Axis Global Pak Petroleum 80,000 60.15 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 80,000 60.15 Axis Global Pak Refinery 450,000 14.71 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 450,000 14.71 Topline Securities Tata Textile 49,000 67.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 49,000 67.50 Axis Global TPL Properties 300,000 13.55 MRA Securities TPL Properties 2,500 13.80 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 302,500 13.55 MRA Securities TRG Pak Ltd 1 95.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1 95.00 Ktrade Securities Unilever Foods 1 24,000.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1 24,000.00 Arif Habib Ltd. WorldCall Telecom 5,000,000 1.17 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000,000 1.17 =========================================================================================== Total Turnover 7,863,046 ===========================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023