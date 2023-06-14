AVN 49.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.26%)
LIBOR interbank offered rates

LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Tuesday (June 13, 2023)....
Published 14 Jun, 2023 06:21am

LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Tuesday (June 13, 2023).

=========================================================
                                  52-Week
=========================================================
                     Latest    Wk Ago     High        Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight     5.06871   5.06471   5.06929   0.81586
Libor 1 Month       5.21800   5.19057   5.22243   1.32400
Libor 3 Month       5.55743   5.50914   5.55743   1.82886
Libor 6 Month       5.63943   5.66329   5.66329   2.51014
Libor 1 Year        5.81186   5.77957   5.88071   3.36986
=========================================================

Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration

