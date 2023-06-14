Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Tuesday (June 13, 2023)....
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Tuesday (June 13, 2023).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 5.06871 5.06471 5.06929 0.81586
Libor 1 Month 5.21800 5.19057 5.22243 1.32400
Libor 3 Month 5.55743 5.50914 5.55743 1.82886
Libor 6 Month 5.63943 5.66329 5.66329 2.51014
Libor 1 Year 5.81186 5.77957 5.88071 3.36986
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments