WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== June 13, 2023 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 12-Jun-23 9-Jun-23 8-Jun-23 7-Jun-23 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.10505 0.105401 0.105438 0.1055 Euro 0.807686 0.809251 0.807238 0.805652 Japanese yen 0.005383 0.005398 0.005375 0.005391 U.K. pound 0.943601 0.941824 0.937154 0.936268 U.S. dollar 0.750289 0.750697 0.751828 0.751751 Algerian dinar 0.005507 0.005508 0.005502 Australian dollar 0.500868 0.502019 Botswana pula 0.055822 0.055335 0.055103 Brazilian real 0.153666 0.153066 Brunei dollar 0.558292 0.557612 0.55772 Canadian dollar 0.561341 0.56283 0.562015 Chilean peso 0.000953 0.000948 0.000942 Czech koruna 0.034002 0.034166 0.034078 Danish krone 0.108386 0.108358 0.10815 Indian rupee 0.009099 0.009104 0.009108 Israeli New Shekel 0.209111 0.205249 0.205677 Korean won 0.000579 0.000578 0.000575 Kuwaiti dinar 2.44274 2.44696 2.44671 Malaysian ringgit 0.162471 0.162804 0.163211 Mauritian rupee 0.016305 0.016425 0.016438 Mexican peso 0.043339 0.043187 0.043302 New Zealand dollar 0.458989 0.454555 0.457215 Norwegian krone 0.069425 0.068654 0.06829 Omani rial 1.95134 1.95534 1.95514 Peruvian sol 0.205559 0.204781 Philippine peso 0.013407 0.013375 Polish zloty 0.182246 0.179471 Qatari riyal Russian ruble 0.009158 0.009229 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.200077 0.200487 0.200467 Singapore dollar 0.558292 0.557612 0.55772 South African rand 0.040243 0.039647 0.039247 Swedish krona 0.069347 0.069112 0.068933 Swiss franc 0.829003 0.832397 0.826775 0.830114 Thai baht 0.021647 0.021551 0.021616 Trinidadian dollar 0.111425 0.111527 U.A.E. dirham 0.204299 0.204718 0.204697 Uruguayan peso 0.019406 0.019326 0.019298 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

