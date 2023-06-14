WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
June 13, 2023
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
Currency 12-Jun-23 9-Jun-23 8-Jun-23 7-Jun-23
Chinese yuan 0.10505 0.105401 0.105438 0.1055
Euro 0.807686 0.809251 0.807238 0.805652
Japanese yen 0.005383 0.005398 0.005375 0.005391
U.K. pound 0.943601 0.941824 0.937154 0.936268
U.S. dollar 0.750289 0.750697 0.751828 0.751751
Algerian dinar 0.005507 0.005508 0.005502
Australian dollar 0.500868 0.502019
Botswana pula 0.055822 0.055335 0.055103
Brazilian real 0.153666 0.153066
Brunei dollar 0.558292 0.557612 0.55772
Canadian dollar 0.561341 0.56283 0.562015
Chilean peso 0.000953 0.000948 0.000942
Czech koruna 0.034002 0.034166 0.034078
Danish krone 0.108386 0.108358 0.10815
Indian rupee 0.009099 0.009104 0.009108
Israeli New Shekel 0.209111 0.205249 0.205677
Korean won 0.000579 0.000578 0.000575
Kuwaiti dinar 2.44274 2.44696 2.44671
Malaysian ringgit 0.162471 0.162804 0.163211
Mauritian rupee 0.016305 0.016425 0.016438
Mexican peso 0.043339 0.043187 0.043302
New Zealand dollar 0.458989 0.454555 0.457215
Norwegian krone 0.069425 0.068654 0.06829
Omani rial 1.95134 1.95534 1.95514
Peruvian sol 0.205559 0.204781
Philippine peso 0.013407 0.013375
Polish zloty 0.182246 0.179471
Qatari riyal
Russian ruble 0.009158 0.009229
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.200077 0.200487 0.200467
Singapore dollar 0.558292 0.557612 0.55772
South African rand 0.040243 0.039647 0.039247
Swedish krona 0.069347 0.069112 0.068933
Swiss franc 0.829003 0.832397 0.826775 0.830114
Thai baht 0.021647 0.021551 0.021616
Trinidadian dollar 0.111425 0.111527
U.A.E. dirham 0.204299 0.204718 0.204697
Uruguayan peso 0.019406 0.019326 0.019298
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
