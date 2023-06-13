AVN 49.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.26%)
BAFL 28.82 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.77%)
BOP 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.96%)
CNERGY 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
DFML 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.98%)
DGKC 51.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.62%)
EPCL 43.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.88%)
FCCL 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.45%)
FFL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.32%)
FLYNG 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.02%)
GGL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
HUBC 67.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.62%)
HUMNL 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.41%)
KAPCO 21.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.86%)
KEL 1.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.55%)
LOTCHEM 29.03 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.15%)
MLCF 28.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.67%)
NETSOL 80.53 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.21%)
OGDC 77.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.09%)
PAEL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PIBTL 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
PPL 60.18 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.58%)
PRL 14.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.68%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
SNGP 42.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.94%)
TELE 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
TPLP 13.73 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.1%)
TRG 96.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.44%)
UNITY 15.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.91%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,134 Decreased By -24.4 (-0.59%)
BR30 14,324 Decreased By -36.6 (-0.25%)
KSE100 41,539 Decreased By -244.2 (-0.58%)
KSE30 14,670 Decreased By -76.8 (-0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Qatar, Dubai bourses rise on Fed rate pause optimism; Saudi retreats

Reuters Published 13 Jun, 2023 07:38pm
<p>Photo: Reuters</p>

Photo: Reuters

Stock markets in Dubai and Qatar ended higher on Tuesday ahead of a widely expected interest rate pause by the U.S. Federal Reserve although other major markets were subdued amid volatile oil prices.

Most market participants expect the U.S. central bank to leave interest rates unchanged at its policy meeting concluding on Wednesday.

Currencies in most Gulf Cooperation Council countries are pegged to the dollar and any monetary policy change in the United States is usually mimicked by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.

In Qatar, the benchmark index rose 0.6%, recouping its losses across three previous sessions straight, with all sectors trading in the green.

The region’s largest lender Qatar National Bank and index heavyweight Qatar Islamic Bank gained 1.4% and 1.1%, respectively, while the world’s largest LNG shipping fleet owner, Qatar Gas Transport (Nakilat) added 1.9%.

Dubai’s benchmark index continued its 13-session winning streak and ended 0.3% higher. The index was supported by gains in industry and financial sectors, with tolls operator Salik Company adding 1.3% and low cost flyer Air Arabia rising 2.5%.

Most Gulf bourses end higher on hopes of a Fed rate pause

The emirate’s largest lender Emirates NBD rose 0.7%.

In Abu Dhabi, the index declined 0.3%, snapping two previous sessions gains, weighed down by a 1.7% drop in Abu Dhabi National Oil Company for Distribution and a 1.8% loss in Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank.

The United Arab Emirates’ biggest lender, First Abu Dhabi Bank slipped 1.1%.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index fell 0.1%, dragged down by losses in materials, energy and financial sectors with world’s largest Islamic bank by assets Al Rajhi Banking & Investment Corporation dropping 0.4% and oil major Saudi Aramco shedding 0.7%.

Oil prices - a key catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets - inched up on Tuesday with Brent crude up 2.5% at $73.65 a barrel by 1230 GMT.

But gains were limited as investors remained cautious ahead of key policy decisions by central banks and on weak economic data from China.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index slipped 0.9%, ending its previous session losses, with most sectors trading in the green.

Misr Fertilizers Production and Abu Qir Fertilizers and Chemical Industries shot up 20% and 4.3%, respectively. Telecom Egypt surged 4.7%.

=======================================
 SAUDI ARABIA     lost 0.1% to 11,414
 KUWAIT           added 0.2% to 7,688
 QATAR            rose 0.6% at 10,216
 EGYPT            added 0.9% to 17,867
 BAHRAIN          gained 0.1% to 1,955
 OMAN             ended flat to 4,697
 ABU DHABI        fell 0.3% to 9,351
 DUBAI            rose 0.3% at 3,713
=======================================
Gulf stock markets Gulf stocks Gulf bourses Gulf market

Comments

1000 characters

Qatar, Dubai bourses rise on Fed rate pause optimism; Saudi retreats

3rd straight fall: rupee settles at 287.97 against US dollar

Remittances stand at $2.1bn, down 4.4% month-on-month in May

Russian oil: experts say ‘trial run’ vital to identify viability for Pakistan

Cannot disclose commercial terms of contract, says Musadik Malik on Russian oil deal

5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Pakistan’s northern areas

Pakistan seeks spot LNG cargoes for first time in nearly a year

Pak Suzuki extends shutdown of motorcycle plant till June 16

‘Third party communication’: Bykea apologises for ‘inappropriate messaging’

Tariq Malik resigns as NADRA chairman

KSE-100 remains under pressure, down 0.58%

Read more stories