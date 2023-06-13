AVN 49.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.26%)
London stocks inch up on boost from miners, US inflation data in focus

Reuters Published 13 Jun, 2023 12:45pm

UK’s main indexes edged up on Tuesday on a boost from mining stocks, with investors assessing an update on the domestic labour market ahead of key US inflation data.

The resource-heavy FTSE 100 rose 0.3% as of 0712 GMT, while the domestically focused FTSE 250 midcap index was up 0.1%.

Miners climbed 1.6% as metal prices rose on hopes of improved demand after top consumer China cut borrowing costs to boost economic growth.

With markets pricing in a halt in the Fed’s policy tightening on Wednesday and a hike in July, data on US consumer inflation for May later in the day will set the tone for those expectations.

London stocks gain ahead of central bank rate decisions, Croda rebounds

Back home, data showed Britain’s labour market looked much stronger than expected in the three months to April, bolstering bets of continued rate hikes by the Bank of England this year.

Online trading platform CMC Markets dropped 5% after flagging a hit to first-quarter net operating income.

