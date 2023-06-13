AVN 49.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.26%)
BAFL 28.78 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.63%)
BOP 3.63 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.4%)
CNERGY 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
DFML 10.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.04%)
DGKC 51.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.25%)
EPCL 43.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
FCCL 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.8%)
FFL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.82%)
FLYNG 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
GGL 10.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
HUBC 67.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.56%)
HUMNL 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.9%)
KAPCO 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.45%)
KEL 1.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.55%)
LOTCHEM 28.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.66%)
MLCF 28.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
NETSOL 79.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.78%)
OGDC 77.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.32%)
PAEL 9.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
PIBTL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.78%)
PPL 59.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
PRL 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.1%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
SNGP 42.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.49%)
TELE 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TPLP 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.25%)
TRG 95.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-1.28%)
UNITY 15.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.52%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,140 Decreased By -18 (-0.43%)
BR30 14,299 Decreased By -61.5 (-0.43%)
KSE100 41,625 Decreased By -158.3 (-0.38%)
KSE30 14,717 Decreased By -30.5 (-0.21%)
Indian rupee likely higher; awaits pivotal US inflation data, eyes yuan

Reuters Published 13 Jun, 2023 11:03am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee is expected to open slightly higher on Tuesday ahead of key US inflation data, which analysts reckon may prove instrumental in the Federal Reserve’s decision on interest rates.

Non-deliverable forwards indicate rupee will open at around 82.40 to the US dollar compared with 82.43 in the previous session.

The offshore Chinese yuan dropped to the lowest since November to 7.1780 to the dollar.

The People’s Bank of China set the yuan mid-point at a weaker than expected level and cut the seven-day reverse repo rate, boosting USD/CNH USD/INR is “well offered” on offshore NDF, despite the weak yuan, a foreign exchange spot trader said. India’s inflation was positive for the rupee “on the margins” and “now let’s see how US data plays out”, the trader added.

India’s annual retail inflation cooled to 4.25% in May from 4.7% in April, data released after market hours on Monday showed, reinforcing expectations of a prolonged pause on rates by the Reserve Bank of India. Economists polled by Reuters had predicted a 4.42% print.

The US inflation data is due later in the day, with economists polled by Reuters projecting a 0.4% on-month increase in the core inflation rate.

The data comes a day ahead of the Fed decision on interest rates. Futures are pricing in only a 1-in-4 chance that the Fed will hike rates.

Indian rupee ends up, eyes inflation data and Fed rate decision

“With the Fed expected to pause on rates, any upward surprise on inflation could bring a rate rise back into consideration,” ANZ said in a note.

The dollar index was barely changed at near 103.50 while the 2-year US yield dropped to 4.55%.

Risk assets were not too worried about the data with the S&P 500 index at its highest since April 2022.

